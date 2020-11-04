Just days after COVID-19 nearly brought its season to a premature end, undefeated Pelham football opened the postseason in dominant fashion on Monday night.
The top-seeded Pythons jumped out to a 28-point halftime lead, and never looked back, rolling past No. 4 Campbell 35-0 in the New Hampshire Division 3 quarterfinals. It was the fifth shutout in six games for Pelham (6-0) this season.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, but Pelham initially had to forfeit due to a positive coronavirus case at the high school. The decision, however, was overturned on Saturday, and the game was rescheduled to Monday.
“After a chaotic couple of days, I’m glad we were able to get the win,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “I’m proud of the team for responding to the adversity over the last couple of days, and I’d like to credit Campbell for graciously allowing this contest to take place.”
The Pythons advance to the Division 3 semifinals. They are tentatively scheduled to host No. 2 Monadnock (5-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.
Pelham — which beat Campbell 40-0 in the regular season —took a lead it would not surrender on Monday with 3:30 left in the first quarter, on a Kevin Bodenrader 32-yard touchdown run.
The Pythons then put the game away with three touchdowns in the second quarter.
Defensively, the Pythons continued their season-long dominance, limiting Campbell to just 37 total yards for the game, with just one completed pass.
“Our rushing game played very well, and we were able to gain the yardage and the first downs that we needed,” said Babaian. “And the defense stepped up.”
Pelham 35, Campbell 0
Campbell (2-4): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pelham (6-0): 8 20 7 0 — 35
First Quarter
P — Kevin Bodenrader 32 run (Jake Herrling rush), 3:30
Second Quarter
P — Ethan Demmons 2 run (rush failed), 7:29
P — Jake Herrling 55 run (rush failed), 4:27
P — Herrling 4 run (Demmons rush), 0:49
Third Quarter
P — Alex Carroll 35 run (Herrling kick), 9:29
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pelham (30-220) — Jake Herrling 9-98, Ethan Demmons 8-47, Kevin Bodenrader 1-32, Alex Carroll 2-29, Derek Muise 3-20, Connor Travis 1-1, Mason Fecteau 1-(-2), Jake Travis 5-(-5)
PASSING: Pelham — J. Travis 1-1-0, 19; Campbell — Kanaley 1-7-0, 2
RECEIVING: Pelham — Zach Jones 1-19
