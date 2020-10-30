PELHAM — The coronavirus pandemic has done something that no football team could do this fall -- knock off the Pelham High football team.
The unbeaten Pythons were scheduled to play Campbell at home Friday night in a tourney opener as the favorite to win the Division 3 state title. But, because of an incidence of COVID-19 at the high school this past week, they were forced to forfeit the game.
Pelham had already beaten Campbell once this year, 40-0, and had shut out four of its five opponents. It had outscored the opposition 167-13.
