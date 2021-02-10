Pelham’s Nathan Maslanek just may be the most talented 106-pounder in New Hampshire.
And he may also be one of the top freshman wrestlers of any weight class as well.
But at this point of the season, no thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a paucity of 106-pounders in the state, it’s just impossible to tell.
The Pythons have competed in six meets and Maslanek has only hit the mat at 106 pounds once because few teams have had anyone at that weight.
In order to get him a match, Pelham coach Bob Riddinger gave Maslanek the option of wrestling at 113 in one meet, against Souhegan, and the freshman jumped at the chance and responded with a pin in the second period, giving him a 1-0 record.
And the pin came even though Maslanek only weighs 97 pounds.
“I was a little nervous wrestling him, and he was pretty strong for me, but I was pretty confident that I could win,” he said.
Based on his background, Maslanek had good reason to be confident. He’s been wrestling since he was 4-years-old, when he started while living in wrestling-rich Pennsylvania, and he’s hardly stopped since. He’s been training at The Barn in Kingston for the last three years.
Last year, as an 88-pounder, Maslanek gained confidence wrestling for the middle school team, winning the Tri-County and state middle school championships. As a 7th grader, he was second at state at 81 pounds.
In addition to his own background, Maslanek can draw on the experience and knowledge of older brother Conor, who finished third and second at 195 pounds at New England the last two years, had a stunning 105-3 record in that span and is headed to Division 1 Campbell University on scholarship.
“He (Conor) gets me motivated with the way he can throw kids around,” said Maslanek. “And he pushes me, especially at practice. We have a little competition to see who can go faster, go harder.”
Riddinger wouldn’t want to compare the brothers, especially since they’re in such contrasting weight classes, but he sees some of the same qualities.
“He (Nathan) is kind of lanky, but he’s a scrapper and really gets after it, like his brother,” said Riddinger. “He is very technical.”
If we’re lucky, we’ll be able to see that soon when the Pythons compete in the Division 3 dual meet tourney — assuming that the other schools have a 106-pounder, or at least a 113-pounder.
Nathan finally wrestled at 106 pounds last Saturday, against Division 1 Windham, and rolled to a 10-0 major decision. There should be more lopsided wins at that weight — if he gets the chance.
One more Maslanek
The Maslanek family is being quite helpful for the Pelham High wrestling program. Conor, a senior, is already the most successful wrestler in Pelham history and, this year, Nathan has joined the program as a freshman 106-pounder. Waiting in the wings is Ben, who is currently a sixth grader.
“He might be bigger than Conor when he’s in high school,” said father, Paul, who played college football at Monmouth College but never wrestled.
