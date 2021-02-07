Year after year, coaches usually have the same question as a new season begins.
Will the team successfully be able to blend the younger, new players with the veterans? Will team chemistry even be possible?
Well, thus far, the answer for the surprising Pelham girls basketball team is a resounding “yes” to both questions.
The Pythons, who graduated their leading scorers in McKenna Williams and Lili Rutherford from an 11-11 squad, are currently 8-0 thanks to some solid play by several veterans and the infusion of terrific talent and energy by a pair of freshmen, Jasmine Becotte and Sophia Joncas.
Leading the returnees is senior point guard Tallie Carney, who Pelham coach Bob Shepard says is vastly improved from last year and had 10 assists in a big 52-45 win over Sanborn. “She has led the team with a mature perspective,” said the coach.
Other veterans back are rock-solid Jordan Calgay, who was averaging 6.1 points a game last year when she tore her ACL and MCL, and Megan Molettieri, who is capable of scoring in bunches and led the team with four 3-pointers and 16 points against Sanborn.
Also, letterman Maddy Allard has joined them in the starting lineup along with the freshman Becotte, who has made an immediate impact as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. She is also a terrific defender as she showed against Sanborn.
The 5-foot-8 Becotte came off the bench for the first two games before cracking the starting lineup. She scored 19 points against Derryfield, 20 against Manchester West and erupted for 26 last Friday against Souhegan. And she has a very bright future according to Shepard.
“She (Becotte) is a phenomenal talent who will be playing for a D2 team in college, in my opinion,” said Shepard. “She is one of the hardest working kids at practice.
“She came to our team with four other freshman, who are also talented players who will see varsity time in the years to come. Jasmine and her classmates will make the Pythons a team to contend with for the next three.”
One of those four is the 5-9 Joncas, who Shepard calls “a rebounding machine.” The other freshmen — super quick Ashlynn Walsh, Olivia Todd and Kate Burke — are primarily on the junior varsity, but are already comfortable playing with the varsity.
“We have tremendous depth, as good as I’ve had,” said Shepard, who is now in his 10th year as head coach. “When there is no JV game, I feel comfortable using 11 players.”
And those 11 players don’t even include Sydney Schwab, a returning starter who suffered an injury in the second game and may be unavailable the rest of the season.
Despite the fast start, Shepard recognizes the meat of the schedule, with Hollis-Brookline and Con-Val always strong, lie ahead. But the Pythons are gaining confidence and momentum all the time and anything is possible when the postseason state tournament arrives.
Good team chemistry, after all, can take teams a long way.
