 

SASHA BURKE, singles/doubles 

Future plans: UMass Lowell, Health Science 

Coach Diane Thomas: “True leader. Smart and precise player as well as a fierce competitor on the court  with sheer determination that doesn’t allow to be defeated. Superb with placing winner shots and attacking the net. Very easy going, polite, kind and always appreciative.”

 

PAYTON HAMLIN, singles/doubles

Future plans: UNH, biology

Coach Diane Thomas: Athletic and competitive, helpful. Not afraid to attack at the net. Extremely coachable, works diligently to always improve with strokes and placement.  Another  leader with her teammates. Sweet, polite and appreciative.

 

PAIGE DEMMONS, singles/doubles

Future plans: Wingate, biology/pharmacy

Coach Diane Thomas: “Consistent player, placing her shots to win a point. Team player and eager to improve with strategy. Another sweet and kind  young lady.

 

