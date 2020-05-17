SASHA BURKE, singles/doubles
Future plans: UMass Lowell, Health Science
Coach Diane Thomas: “True leader. Smart and precise player as well as a fierce competitor on the court with sheer determination that doesn’t allow to be defeated. Superb with placing winner shots and attacking the net. Very easy going, polite, kind and always appreciative.”
PAYTON HAMLIN, singles/doubles
Future plans: UNH, biology
Coach Diane Thomas: Athletic and competitive, helpful. Not afraid to attack at the net. Extremely coachable, works diligently to always improve with strokes and placement. Another leader with her teammates. Sweet, polite and appreciative.
PAIGE DEMMONS, singles/doubles
Future plans: Wingate, biology/pharmacy
Coach Diane Thomas: “Consistent player, placing her shots to win a point. Team player and eager to improve with strategy. Another sweet and kind young lady.
