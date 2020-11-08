Pelham holds on, advances to Division 3 title game

Pelham faced its first true challenge of the fall, but the Pythons still punched their ticket to the state title game.
Kevin Bodenrader broke an 80-yard touchdown run with seven minutes left that proved to be the winning score, and Pelham rebounded after allowing a late score to hold off Monadnock 14-10 in the Division 3 state semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
The undefeated Pythons (7-0) advance to the Division 3 state title game, and will take on Stevens on Saturday. The time and location are TBA.
“I’m proud of the team for the hard fought victory,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “This game was a defensive struggle, but we were able to eventually break some long runs for our two scores. Defensively, we were able to step up and make the stops we needed to make in critical situations, particularly on fourth down situations and the fourth-and-goal situation in the third quarter.”
Pelham took the lead in the first quarter on a 61-yard TD run by Jake Herrling.
After Monadnock cut into the advantage with a safety in the third, the Pythons made it 14-2 on Bodenrader’s TD run.
Monadnock struck for a late score, but Pelham twice forced the Huskies to turn the ball over on downs in the second half, including a goal-line stand.
The Pythons will next play for their first state title since winning back-to-back Division 5 titles in 2007-08.
“Next week’s game is for the title,” said Babaian, “so we need to understand that we have to be at our absolute best throughout the week of practice and carry that mentality and focus into the game.”
Pelham 14, Monadnock 10
Division 3 semifinals
Monadnock (5-2): 0 0 2 8 — 10
Pelham (7-0): 8 0 0 6 — 14
First Quarter
P — Jake Herrling 61 run (Herrling rush), 4:02
Third Quarter
M — Safety, Monadnock makes tackle in end zone, 3:16
Fourth Quarter
P — Kevin Bodenrader 82 run (kick failed), 7:01
M — Justin Joslyn 1 run (Zion Carroll pass from Nate Doyle), 2:51
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pelham (27-160) — Kevin Bodenrader 4-79, Jake Herrling 7-45, Ethan Demmons 11-36, Jake Travis 4-1, Mason Fecteau 1-(-1); Monadnock (44-117): Justin Joslyn 22-81, Aidan Hart 15-27, Nate Doyle 4-6, Brandon Dion 1-5, Ethan Jarvis 1-0, Hayden Haddock 1-(-2)
PASSING: Monadnock — Doyle 3-12-0, 64; Pelham — Travis 3-8-1, 3
RECEIVING: Monadnock — Doyle 1-1, Joslyn 1-59, Carson Shanks 1-4; Pelham — Jake Cawthron 1-7, Jake Herrling 1-1, Ethan Demmons 1-(-5)
