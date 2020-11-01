Pelham playoff game back on, set for Monday

PELHAM — The coronavirus pandemic had done something that no football team could do this fall -- knock off the Pelham High football team.
But it was only a temporary win.
The unbeaten Pythons were originally scheduled to play Campbell at home Friday night in a Division 3 tourney opener as the favorite to win the Division 3 state title. But, because of an incidence of COVID-19 at the high school last week, they were forced to forfeit the game on Friday.
But not so fast.
Pelham officials contacted the Department of Health and Human Sciences and found out some interesting things.
"They said that we had to look back just 48 hours (to the case) for quarantining and we had looked back a week," said Pelham Superintendent Chip McGee. "Also, it was a case of being six feet within an infected person whereas we had used the whole classroom."
The result was that the Pythons could probably play the game after all with just a few players out while quarantining. So Campbell High School was contacted and it agreed to play the game at 7 p.m. Monday at Pelham.
"I have to give Campbell the biggest compliment," said McGee. "We forfeited the game and asked them to reconsider and graciously they did. What a great example of sportsmanship."
It was health considerations, said McGee, that caused the change of course, not a petition that circulated late Friday and Saturday by players, parents and fans asking that the game be played after all.
"That had no affect, but I appreciate it," said McGee of the petition. "We all felt awful about the situation."
Pelham has already beaten Campbell once this year, 40-0, and shut out four of its five opponents. It has outscored the opposition 167-13. The players were excited to finish a banner season on a high note, were then let down and are now overenjoyed.
"I'm pumped that we're playing, we all are," said senior tight end/defensive end Zach Jones.
