PLAISTOW — The Pelham girls basketball team may be running out of first aid bandages, but not out of heart.
Midway through the season, starter Jordyn Galgay — who was averaging a solid 6.1 points per game — tore her ACL and MCL. A rough break to be sure, but that was only the beginning. Against Campbell at the end of January, senior captain and the team’s leading scorer, McKenna Williams (11.6 ppg), tore her ACL, MCL, LCL and tibia.
Needless to say, the Pythons won’t be seeing them on the court the rest of the year.
And Monday night’s 52-21 win over Timberlane saw another starter, Megan Molettieri, have to leave the game with an ankle injury. But through a season full of tumult, the Pythons (11-8, 11-5 NH) continue to play hard — and win.
“We’ve lost three starters, but we’ve adjusted to it pretty well,” said junior Abbey Schwab. “McKenna, who’s our captain, went down first, and she shot a crazy amount of 3s. So, me and (teammate) Tallie Carney have both tried to shoot a little more to take up that scoring.”
Carney, a junior, led the a balanced Python offense Monday night with 11 points. Freshman Taylor Galgay added 10, Schwab finished with 9 and the team’s only other senior, Lili Rutherford, chipped in 6.
And that will be the key moving forward: balance.
“They’ve rallied,” said Pelham coach Bob Shepard. “We have five freshman on the team who have worked their tails off every practice. So they’re trying their best to fill in.”
And so far, the Pythons have certainly done their best without two of their top three scorers, particularly on the defensive end. The team came into Monday night on a two-game losing streak, but before that they had ripped off eight in a row. And during that eight-game run, they were holding opponents to just 32.0 points per game.
Monday night was a return to that dominant defensive form, as the Pythons let up just seven points in the first half and led 39-12 after three.
“Tonight we played good defense,” said Shepard. “When we play good defense with all our heart, we’re usually pretty competitive.”
Senior Mia Censullo led the way with 9 points for Timberlane (2-12), and Hannah Collins added 5. The Owls next host Stevens on Friday night (6:30 p.m.).
Pelham, which has tough games against Spaulding and Hanover coming up, is hoping that Monday night’s win was a return to the team’s form during the eight-game winning streak. But no matter what happens moving forward, with the Division 2 playoffs fast approaching, the Pythons have proven they are capable of handling any adversity.
“We’ve got a really resilient bunch,” said Shepard. “They’re a tremendous group of kids.”
Pelham 52, Timberlane 21
Pelham (52): Abbey Schwab 4-0-9, Abby McFarland 2-1-5, Tallie Carney 4-0-11, Taylor Galgay 4-1-10, Lili Rutherford 3-0-6, Megan Molettieri 0-0-0, Molly Sauer 0-3-3, Laela Higginbottom 1-0-2, Maddy Allard 1-0-2, Mia Cantacesso 1-2-4, Shae Hinton 0-0-0. Totals 20-7-52
Timberlane (21): Hannah Collins 1-2-5, Elizabeth McIntyre 0-0-0, Autum Brooks 0-0-0, Alida Bates 0-0-0, Mia Censullo 3-2-9, Cassidy Powers 0-2-2, Erin Matthews 0-0-0, Grace Duff 0-1-1, Julia Tully 0-0-0, Mylee Little 1-0-3, Sarah Cook 0-0-0, Gianna Adyns 0-0-0, Morgan Rich 0-1-1, Lauren Genest 0-0-0. Totals 5-8-21
3-pointers: P — Carney 3, Schwab, Galgay; T — Collins, Censullo, Little
Pelham (11-8, 11-5 NH): 11 12 16 13 — 52
Timberlane (2-13 NH): 4 3 5 9 — 21
