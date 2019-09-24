No longer does Pelham High junior Madi Robito wish that she had grown taller.
Peaking out at 4-foot-11, the talented field hockey player is not only content with her height, but relishing it.
“I kind of like my height,” said Robito last week, “It makes me who I am, and I think it helps me in field hockey.”
How so?
“I feel it (being short) is a big advantage in field hockey,” said Robito. “I’m close to the ground which helps getting to and controlling balls and I’m fast. I think some teams aren’t expecting much.”
Whether it helps or not, Robito is clearly one of the top field hockey players in New Hampshire. She had 10 goals and four assists last year and she started the season with three goals and three assists. Last week, she had the lone goal in a big 1-0 overtime win over Kingswood.
Together with senior Abbey Bevens, Robito provides the Pythons with a dynamic 1-2 punch. Bevens, who is headed to St. Anselm after this year, had 14 goals and 10 assists last year and had three goals and three assists in Pelham’s opener to start the season.
“She (Bevens) has been a big inspiration for me and taught me a lot, about receiving passes, shooting and the give and go,” said Robito, who is an honors student and also an accomplished artist.
When it comes to being aggressive, Robito needed no counseling. It comes naturally for her as Pelham coach Lauren DiRenzo will attest.
“She is very petite but she just has this fire and tenacity about her,” said DiRenzo. “She has this fire on the field ... and she doesn’t back down. What she lacks in height, she compensates in so many ways.”
Robito displays her aggressiveness in track as well. Because she has great speed, she’s a contributor in the sprints. Then last year, Pelham coaches persuaded her to try pole vaulting. The result was that she qualified for state and narrowly missed placing there.
Track is the furthest thing from Robito’s mind right now. She’s focused on field hockey, which is her first love, and what could be a banner season for the Pythons.
“My goal is for us to win the whole (Division 2) thing,” she said. “I’d also like to score 15 goals this year. I had five as a freshman and 10 as a sophomore.”
If Robito can keep that progression, she should have plenty of colleges recruiting her, and she is definitely interested in playing in college. There are already four colleges showing interest.
Talented parents
Madi Robito’s father, Rodney, grew up in Methuen and then got a tennis scholarship to UMass Lowell, reaching the No. 1 ranking in New England at one point and 36th nationally. Her interest and talent in art come from her mother, Lauren, and an aunt.
