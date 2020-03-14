At least Pelham senior Drew Brown can now look forward to playing college basketball.
For most of his classmates, however, the suspension of the NHIAA basketball tournaments Friday, including Pelham’s scheduled Division 2 quarterfinal home game against Lebanon, meant that their basketball careers are likely over.
Moreover, the dream of the senior class has been shattered, almost certainly for good.
“We’re all absolutely heartbroken,” said the 6-foot-2 Brown, who led Pelham in scoring this year at 18.9 points per game. “We have six seniors and five of us have been playing since the third grade when we won the state championship.
“Mike Crowley was our head coach and he was our assistant this year. We thought it’d be special to get back to the championship game and win it again.
“We were super prepared for Lebanon. We were amped for what we thought of as our revenge tour. If we beat Lebanon, we’d probably be playing Bow in the semifinals, and those were two teams that beat us earlier in the year.
“After beating Sanborn (Monday), there was a different vibe in practice. We watched film and we knew what we had to do. It’s just really disappointing.”
Although there is a slim chance that the tournament is resumed in the future, Brown isn’t holding his breath.
“It doesn’t look good so I don’t want to get my hopes up,” he said. “I’m hoping for the best but expecting the worst.”
With the season all but over, Brown will now turn his attention to preparing for a college career. He is headed to Endicott College, where he will follow in the footsteps of big brother Keith, who is graduating this spring as one of the greatest players in Endicott history.
A three-time all-conference player at Endicott, Keith Brown became the school’s all-time scoring leader for the Gulls with 2,046 points. He also owns the Pelham school scoring record (1,978). He’s been working out with his younger brother for years and he’ll step it up this summer.
“We work out together all the time, whenever he’s home,” said Drew. “We go at it one on one. He likes to take it easy on me because he’s a lot stronger than me.”
Brown does have bragging rights on one accomplishment that his older brother can’t match, however, thanks to his dunk in the second half of Pelham’s 67-41 first round tourney game over Sanborn Monday night.
“He doesn’t have one dunk in his career,” said Drew. “That’s the one thing I’ve got on him.”
GEARING FOR COLLEGE NEXT
Still, Brown knows that he has a lot of work to do and knows who will assist him.
“My number one priority is getting stronger and getting my body prepared for college,” said Brown, “and I know Keith will help me with that because he really changed his body in high school.”
Keith apparently will be up for the task of preparing his younger brother for the next step in his career.
“The game’s different,” Keith said in a recent interview. “It’s a lot faster, more physical. He’ll be ready. I’ll get him ready.”
At Endicott, there are sure to be comparisons between the brothers, which could put pressure on Drew. But he’s not worried about it.
“I’ll bet there will be high expectations,” he said. “But I feel if I put in the work and grind, people will see that we’re different, but we’re both good players.”
Pelham coach Mike Larson believes that the younger Brown will be up to the task.
“Drew is a different player (than Keith) — more of a shooting guard — and he needs to put on a little weight and get stronger, but he’ll do whatever it takes,” said Larson. “He can shoot and he can defend just about every position, which is important, and he’s a smart and intelligent player.”
If that’s the case, Brown will likely get to play in more pressure-packed games in the next four years.
But that doesn’t make Friday’s cancellation any easier, and it doesn’t help his distraught teammates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.