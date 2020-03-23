This was supposed to be the ultimate season for Pelham’s Kristina Haghdan and the Tufts University softball team.
Haghdan, a junior pitcher and former Phillips Academy standout, had already enjoyed two outstanding seasons for the Jumbos, leading them to successive 32-10 seasons and league titles.
As a freshman, despite battling a painful elbow injury that later required surgery, Haghdan was 13-4 from the circle with a 1.43 ERA, which was second best in the NESCAC. She also averaged 7.2 strikeouts per 7 innings, which was fifth best among all Division 3 pitchers.
Haghdan’s sophomore year, during which she was still regaining strength following surgery, was nearly as good. She was once again 13-4 with a 2.07 ERA.
And, heading into this year, prior to the season being cancelled by the coronavirus threat, Haghdan was looking forward to her best season yet.
“Health-wise I was in good shape and looking forward to a great season,” she said. “I’m a much better pitcher now than when I first got here. I’ve gained a little speed but the main thing is my pitches have more movement.
“I’ve come to dominate with my drop curve, which I was still figuring out at Phillips. And I’ve developed my changeup and worked on my rise. I have more pitches working for me.”
Tufts coach Lauren Ebstein has witnessed Haghdan’s development and been impressed.
“It was awesome to see her grow so much from her freshman year to her sophomore year, and it looked like she made even more strides in what we saw in practice this year,” said Ebstein. “We were excited to hit the ground running in Florida and we were looking forward to seeing what Kristina could have accomplished this year.”
The cancellation of the season was an obvious blow to Haghdan, given her prospects this year, but she was even more upset for her teammates. With seven senior starters, much was expected of the team in 2020, and the termination of the season hit the veterans hardest.
“Our team was going to be amazing and we had big hopes this year,” said Haghdan. “We won the NESCAC last year and then lost in the regional finals for the second straight year. It’s been an obstacle for us and we felt this was our year to make it to the College World Series.
“We had practice the day the season was cancelled and it was devastating. Everyone was upset ... the whole campus was mourning and we kept asking ‘why?’
“I had a friend on the crew team and they were just getting ready to leave on a trip when they heard. They had to take everything off the truck and they were all crying. It’s really sad.”
With the season gone, Haghdan will soon turn her attention to playing on a summer team. She missed playing last summer while on a medical missionary trip to Peru and she couldn’t play the summer before because of her elbow injury. That makes her especially anxious to return to the field this summer.
“I knew I was going to play this summer and this (season cancellation) just makes me more determined,” she said. “I just love the sport and want to keep playing it as much as can. I’ll probably look for a team to play on after I graduate.”
Playing summer ball will certainly get Haghdan’s competitive juices flowing again, but it won’t take the sting away from missing what might have been a magical spring season with Tufts.
Terrific two years
Former Phillips Academy standout Kristina Haghdan of Pelham has enjoyed two terrific years pitching for Tufts.
2018 — 13-4, 1.43 ERA, 7.2 Ks per 7 innings
2019 — 13-4, 2.07 ERA
After graduation
A biology major with a minor in Spanish, Kristina Haghdan enjoyed a moving 10 weeks last summer on a medical mission in Peru, helping out in one of the poorer sections of Lima. It impacted her enough to likely influence her future.
“I want to become a physician’s assistant and be with some medical practice in South America,” she said. “I really want to help people and there are a lot of people in South America who need medical help.”
