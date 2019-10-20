The lead that Pelham’s Russell Hamel had held tightly was slipping out of his grasp midway through Sunday.
But, with a state title on the line, Hamel found his groove.
“On my 10th hole of the day I nailed a 45-foot putt for birdie,” he remembered. “That was a great feeling, and my game really picked up after that. There were some nerves, but I was always confident I could do it.”
The Pelham sophomore shot a 71 on Sunday, for a two-day score of 1-under 143 to win the New Hampshire Division 3 individual state championship at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club in Carroll, N.H.
Hamel becomes the first local golfer to win a New Hampshire championship since Windham’s James Mckee took the Division 2 title in 2015, and the first Pelham golf champ since Jake Vaiknoras in 2013.
“It was amazing,” Hamel said. “It was really one of my goals to win the title. I’m so excited. It was a great way to cap off a great year.”
Hamel finished well ahead of runner-up Evan Rollins of Laconia (3-over 147).
But it wasn’t easy for Hamel, who held a three-stroke lead after Day 1 of the tourney on Tuesday.
“He was struggling early Sunday,” said Pythons coach Matt Regan. “He was 3-over through eight holes. He lost his lead, but he was able to weather the storm and right the ship. He made that big putt over 40-feet, then on the back nine he was hitting every putt.”
Hamel knocked down a 15-foot putt for par on the 16th hole, then a 20-footer for birdie on the second-to-last hole to ice the victory.
“It was great that I was able to hold my lead,” he said. “On the last hole, I just had to tap it in from two feet. It felt so good that I was really a champion.”
Regan said big things are on the way for his star.
“I’ve never seen a kid hit the ball as far as he can,” said the coach. “He hits greens regularly. He hits it a mile. He’s a very good basketball player, too. But golf is his sport. He is focused on it year-round.”
Winning a title also earned Hamel some bragging rights.
“(Division 1 champ) Bryce Zimmerman (of Nashua North) is a good friend of mine,” said Hammel. “We are always trash talking. Now I can say I’m a champion too.”
DESJARDINS, PEPIN PLACE HIGH
Salem’s Evan Desjardins took an area-best third overall in the Division 1 individual championship at Stonebridge Country Club.
The junior shot a 72 on Sunday for a two-day score of even-par 144.
Right behind him was Timberlane’s Jack Pepin. He was fourth with a 2-over 146 for the two-day tournament.
Zimmerman won the Division 1 crown with a 2-under 142.
Pinkerton was the top area team, taking fifth. Kyle Raspuzzi led the Astros, taking ninth overall with a two-day score of 158.
