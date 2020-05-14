JESS SLATON, centerfield/Right field
Future plans: Providence College, Biology
Coach Todd Lozeau: “A career .300-plus hitter and solid defensive outfielder. Quiet, but a positive and influential leader. Very consistent on every level and works hard.”
ABBEY BEVENS, Shortstop
Future plans: St. Anselm, (Field hockey scholarship)
Coach Todd Lozeau: “ A very strong defensive shortstop. Upbeat, fun player to coach. Does a great job settling her teammates down and keeps them positive.”
ASHLEY PHILLIPS, First base/Right field
Future plans: UNH, Business Administration
Coach Todd Lozeau: “The team leader in putouts the last two seasons. Soft spoken and positive. Works hard and has improved every year.”
LANNA PIERCE, Third base/ Left field
Future plans: Maine College of Art/Illustration
Coach Todd Lozeau: “Our number 4 hitter and a strong defensive player with a big arm. Very positive leader and does her best to pick the team up.”
