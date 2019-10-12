AMHERST — It all came down to one play, but the Pelham defense was more than up to the task.
The Pythons took the lead in overtime after Charlie Katin scored on a 10-yard run and the PAT was drilled home by Jake Herrling. Souhegan scored on its overtime possession to make it 21-20, but decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win.
But with it all coming down to the final play, the Pythons were able to make the stop and hold on for the thrilling 21-20 road win Friday night.
“Our players stepped up huge when called upon,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “We made the crucial plays we had to make to win the game.”
Souhegan (4-2) scored first on a 30-yard pass from Austin Jain to Connor Holland, but Matt Muise made it a 7-7 game at half when he plunged in from a yard out.
After a scoreless third, Ian Hoey gave Pelham (4-2) the lead on a six-yard touchdown run, but with 1:42 left Souhegan tied it on a Jain TD — setting up the overtime heroics.
The win is the third in a row for surging Pelham, which will be at ConVal on Friday (7 p.m.).
