Pelham senior 195-pounder Conor Maslanek hasn’t endured many close matches over the last two years, so it was difficult to know how he’d respond when the going got tough.
Well, he responded in a big way Sunday at the NHSCA Senior Nationals at Virginia Beach — with the result being that he became a national champion, just the third ever from the area to earn the distinction.
“I’m feeling great — this is everything I worked for,” said Maslanek, who won the Spartan New England’s two weeks ago.
Maslanek, who is headed on scholarship next year to Campbell University, had to work hard in his final match, a 7-5 win over Luke Duchie of Port Washington, Pa.
Trailing 2-1 in the second period, Maslanek got a takedown, took Duchie to his back for a five-point swing and then hung on in the third period.
“It was definitely the toughest match I’ve had,” said Maslanek.
Maslanek became the third local wrestler to finish first at Senior Nationals. His coach at The Barn in Kingston, former Timberlane star Matt Smith, was the first and Timberlane’s Connor McGonagle was the second.
Like many champions, Maslanek wasn’t completely satisfied.
“I’m happy I won and I’m going to take a couple of weeks off, but then it’s back to the drawing board to work on things I did wrong,” said Maslanek, who had virtually no tough matches while winning New England and is the Pythons’ all-time leader in career wins.
PALLARIA TAKES FOURTH
Timberlane senior Nick Pallaria had a terrific tournament and finished fourth overall at 145 pounds.
After three straight wins, he fell to eventual champion Caine Tyus of Illinois, 7-5 in a terrific quarterfinal match. Pallaria had been leading 4-2 after the second period. He also dropped a close one, 5-3, in the consolation finals to Virginia star Damon McGee.
Clearly, Pallaria was on top of his game after finishing seventh two weeks ago at New England. He is unsure of his college plans, but his sterling performance at nationals should peak interest from a number of colleges.
“I had a bad day at New England, but this makes up for it,” said Pallaria. “I’m happy with the way I wrestled.”
BRAVO FOR THE BARN
Maslanek wasn’t the only wrestler who works out at The Barn who won a national title at Senior Nationals. St. John’s Prep’s Nick Curley from Burlington finished first at 113 pounds, defeating familiar foe Evan Kinney of Chelmsford, 11-7 in the finals.
Moreover, former Brooks star Kelvin Griffin, who is now at The Hill School, was a champ in the Junior Nationals at 138.
Also from the Barn, Haverhill’s Brent Nicolosi put on an impressive show to finish fifth at 138 pounds in the Freshman Nationals, winning 5-0 in his last match, and West Newbury’s Tyler Knox was seventh at 120 pounds in the Sophomore Nationals.
It was certainly a good day for St. John’s Prep wrestlers with Curley, Knox and Dylan Greenstein of Lynnfield, who finished eighth at 195 pounds at Freshman Nationals all earning All-America status. Also for the Prep, Rawson Iwanicki of Andover wrestled well and had a 4-2 record in the Sophomore Nationals.
In the Senior Nationals, Florida has the most placers (10) followed by New York (9). Massachusetts was respectable with five while New Hampshire — led by Maslanek and Pallaria — had three.
