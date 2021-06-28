Todd Lozeau has seen his share of outstanding infielders in 14 years as Pelham’s head softball coach.
Hannah Patchel, for one, was superb. Slugger Sarah Ratcliffe, who is currently a scholarship player at Division 1 UMass Lowell, was on the same or higher level.
But Lozeau feels he may be experiencing the best yet with sophomore shortstop Brooke Slaton. She led the light-hitting Pythons by a wide margin at the plate with a .364 average and an on-base percentage of .509 while scoring 16 runs.
But it’s in the field that Slaton really stands out. While making 32 putouts with 30 assists, she showed great range, terrific instincts and a strong arm.
“She is such a fun kid to watch play shortstop,” said Lozeau. “She is extremely aggressive, goes after everything, and has made a handful of diving plays.
“Her most memorable play was at ConVal — bases loaded, tie game in the bottom of the seventh, no outs,” the coach said. “Infield playing in, hard grounder up the middle, kid lays out, makes the play and throws the runner out at the plate! It is one of the best plays that I have ever seen a high school kid make.
“Her release is so smooth and natural, it’s a complete fluent motion and so quick. She turned three 6-4-3 double plays this season and those are pretty rare in softball. She also had a handful of line-out double plays.”
Some would say that defense comes naturally, that you either have it or you don’t. Slaton doesn’t agree.
“I feel you have to really work at it to be good at it,” said Slaton, who actually plays the outfield for her summer travel team, the Polar Crush 16U National team. “I put in a lot of reps and work equally hard on my hitting and defense.
“My goal is to work hard and be the best I can be and to keep growing as much as I can.”
Slaton obviously has a lot of drive, something she inherited from older sister Jess, who graduated in 2020 after a fine four-year career as a Pelham outfielder and now is at Providence College. Because of the pandemic, she missed the opportunity to play with her last year.
“I was really looking forward to playing with her,” said Slaton. “She would have been a role model for me as a captain.
“She’s played a major role for me with softball but also with grades in school. She had high grades (5th in her class) and I try to do just as well.”
Thus far, Slaton is succeeding and then some. She boasts a 4.36 GPA and she’s probably already reached her sister as a softball player. And she hopes to extend her career on the diamond longer as well.
“I definitely want to play in college and I’ve started looking around a little,” she said. “My sister really wasn’t interested in playing in college.”
