One of the most prolific 3-point shooters in Eagle-Tribune area history has made his Division 1 college basketball decision.
Salem’s George Smith, the current Brooks School star and former Central Catholic standout, has committed to play basketball at the University of Pennsylvania, he announced this week.
“Penn is the right choice because they compete for an Ivy League championship every year,” said Smith. “Penn participates in the Big 5 Tournament (between colleges located in Philadelphia), and gives me the opportunity to attend one of the best business schools in the country.”
Smith is coming off a stellar debut season for Brooks this past winter. The repeat junior averaged 13.8 points per game and hit 73 3-pointers, one off the area lead. The 6-foot-3 guard repeated as an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and was named first-team All-ISL and All-New England.
“George was a phenomenal addition to our team this year,” said Brooks head coach John McVeigh. “He’s terrific at both ends of the floor, often guarding the other team’s best player. Besides being very talented and successful, George is extraordinarily humble, hardworking, and the ultimate team player. Penn is a terrific fit for him.”
In four varsity seasons, three as a member of Central Catholic starting his freshman year, Smith has hit 209 3-pointers and scored 1,082 career points.
At the end of the winter, Smith had picked up 10 Division 1 college basketball offers, including Bryant University and Dartmouth. Newenglandrecruitingreport.com ranks him the No. 8 recruit from Massachusetts in the class of 2021.
“I was strongly considering all of my options,” said Smith. “All of the schools and programs that recruited me had their own unique positives, but Penn stood out from day one.
“The first time I stepped on campus last June I immediately felt at home at Penn. I love coach (Steve) Donahue and his staff. My game fits their style of play because they’re very unselfish, they like to shoot the 3-pointer and space the floor for dribble drive and cut actions.”
Penn attempted 26.8 3-pointers per game last season, on the way to a 16-11 record. But while Smith loves to shoot the trey, he was quick to note that he’s far from just a shooter.
“I am a confident 3-point shooter,” he said. “However, I believe I’ve diversified my game over the past two or three years. I’ve been able to score in many ways other than from the perimeter.”
Smith said he feels his season at prep school power Brooks helped in his college recruiting, and will prepare him for the challenges of Division 1 college basketball.
He was at his best when it mattered for Brooks during the winter. He scored a game-high 22 points in a NEPSAC Class B semifinal win over St. Luke’s, then added a team-best 18 points, 13 in the second half, in the Class B final loss to Canterbury.
“I was surrounded by a bunch of other big-time high school players that helped me grow each and every day in practice,” he said. “There were also a lot of players that I competed against that brought the best out of me.
“Towards the beginning of the season, we didn’t have a guy who was the primary defender against the opposing team’s best player. I stepped up and took on the challenge with pride. I believe my defense has improved immensely at Brooks. And coach McVeigh and coach (Michael) Crotty and the (AAU) Middlesex Magic were essential to my recruiting.”
With his college future set, Smith is now busy preparing to end his high school career with a bang.
“The main goal we have is to win the ISL and NEPSAC Class B championship,” he said. “I believe that we have the group that can get us there again. We’re hungry since we finished as runner-up last year.”
George Smith through the years
Year School PPG 3’s
2019-20* Brooks 13.8 73
2018-19* Central Catholic 15.9 68
2017-18 Central Catholic 10.4 45
2016-17 Central Catholic 4.2 23
*— Eagle-Tribune All-Star
Pennsylvania connection
Starting in the 2021-22 season, two Eagle-Tribune area athletes will be playing Division 1 college basketball in Pennsylvania.
Brooks School star George Smith of Salem has committed to the University of Pennsylvania, while reigning Eagle-Tribune MVP Dallion Johnson of Bradford and Phillips Academy is entering his freshman season at Penn State.
The schools are 194 miles — or a three hour, 22 minute drive — apart. They do not traditionally play, as Penn is a member of the Ivy League and Penn State is in the Big 10.
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.