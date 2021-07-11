HAVERHILL — Beverly jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Kingston Night Owls came to bat Saturday.
But, led by RBI singles by Connor Morin and Brett Blackwell, and a bases loaded single (2 RBIs) by Tom Diskin, the Night Owls tied the score after one inning.
Evan Penney came on in relief to pitch 2 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. Noah Therrien followed Penney allowing a run and Sean Callahan pitched the final 1 1/3 innings retiring 3 of the 4 batters he faced.
A two-RBI single by Blackwell followed by an RBI single from Daniel Trezpacz scored three runs in the fifth inning for the Night Owls victory.
Win the win, the Night Owls improved to 7-5.
