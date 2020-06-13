WEST NEWBURY — It was a blistering hot day, with temperatures expected to reach into the mid-90s by first pitch.
The Pentucket baseball players weren’t worried, though. One win over Uxbridge was all that stood between them and the 1994 Division 3 state championship, so a little heat wasn’t going to stop them.
But the 102-degree fever that ace pitcher Colin Young had dealt with the night before? That could have potentially been a problem.
“I remember waking up that morning just feeling completely awful, totally drained,” said Young. “I had a fever, I don’t think I ate anything. I just tried to drink as much fluids as possible, because there was no way I wasn’t going to pitch that day.”
Illness or no illness, the future Fordham star and Colorado Rockies draft pick took the mound anyway. The southpaw was a bit shaky at first, allowing a run to score on 27 pitches in the first inning. But he didn’t give Uxbridge any other chances the rest of the way.
“It was akin to Michael Jordan’s flu game,” said third baseman Gary Moran.
The rest of the Sachems, meanwhile, did their part at the plate. Chuck Olney gave Pentucket the lead with a bases-loaded single to left in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Moran and eventually Ben Peterson after the Uxbridge third baseman was called for obstruction on the play.
The call drew the fury of Uxbridge manager John Raymond, who was subsequently tossed from the game. Pentucket added an insurance run in the fifth when Jeff Shea drove in Rob Vetere on an RBI single to right.
That was all the support Young needed. It wasn’t long before he forced a flyout to sophomore centerfielder Phil Desilets, closing out the championship season with a 3-1 win.
The title run was as thrilling as it was unexpected, as the Sachems were not considered championship contenders heading into the season. Pentucket had lost nine seniors from a good team the year before. And while the addition of Young from St. John’s Prep was a big boost, the Sachems were still a largely young and inexperienced bunch.
But right from the beginning, the Sachems clicked.
“The biggest thing is just the camaraderie that we had, I don’t know if I’ve ever been on a team or coached a team that was that close,” said Desilets, who now serves as head baseball coach at Georgetown High.
“Nobody was really expecting anything from us that year. But we had a bunch of guys who played together all the way through youth leagues, Babe Ruth, and a bunch of guys that were baseball junkies. Whiffle ball in the backyard constantly, home run derbies, our lives were baseball.”
Led by head coach Roger Roy and co-captains Shea and Vetere, Pentucket got off to a respectable start, opening the season with a 6-3 record, but took off from there.
The Sachems finished the year with 16 straight wins. Along the way they beat Amesbury 1-0 to clinch the Cape Ann League title, before erasing an early six-run deficit to beat Lynn Tech 11-10 on a Shea walk-off single with the bases loaded in the Division 3 North final.
Pentucket then pounded undefeated Westport in the state semifinals 6-1 to reach the final. By that point, the Sachems had no doubt they were going all the way.
“After that North Final we had it in our heads that we were not going to lose. No matter what happened, we were going to find a way to win,” said Desilets, who led the Sachems in batting with a .367 average. “We went in confident and we were able to pull it off.”
The Sachems finished the year 22-3 and received a police escort home through Merrimac, West Newbury and Groveland. The championship remains the program’s only state title, and ranks as one of the greatest achievements in Pentucket athletic history.
To this day, the players and coaches remain close. Five or six players have been on an ongoing group text for years, and whenever the team holds an anniversary get-together, many will travel across the country to catch up with their old teammates.
“When we get together it’s just like being back in high school,” said Young, a baseball lifer who spent last season as an assistant coach with the San Diego Padres. “We all group up together, it’s a smaller high school, so you bond with these guys pretty tightly.
“I can’t say enough about that group, and I really think it’s that camaraderie that really made that thing happen.”
Pentucket 3, Uxbridge 1
1994 Division 3 State Final
at Holy Cross
Uxbridge (1) — Moore cf 3-1-0, Deveau c 3-0-0, Silbor p/3b 3-0-1, Bonaventura 1b 2-0-0, Clarke ss 3-0-1, Scorza lf 3-0-2, Hudon 2b 3-0-2, Genatossio 3b 2-0-0, Ashcroft p 1-0-0, Stefanik rf 2-0-0, Fahey ph 1-0-0. Totals: 26-1-6
Pentucket (3) — Vetere c 3-1-0, Moran 3b 2-1-0, Shea ss 3-0-1, Peterson 2b 2-1-0, Young p 2-0-0, Olney dh 3-0-2, Desilets cf 3-0-2, Guptill 1b 3-0-0, Cena lf 3-0-1, Fazio rf 0-0-0. Totals: 24-3-6
RBI: P — Olney 2, Shea
WP: Young (7 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 6 K); LP: Silbor (3.2 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 2 K)
Uxbridge (16-8): 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Pentucket (22-3): 0 0 0 2 1 0 x — 3
