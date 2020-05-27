SAM STYS, long stick midfield
Future plans: Ithaca College
Coach Dan Leary: “Sam is a four-year varsity player and two-time captain who impacts the game in every aspect. Sam is a natural leader that can get the most out of his teammates. He brings enthusiasm and a competitive attitude to every game and practice that is contagious to his teammates.”
NICK LAMATTINA, midfield
Future plans: Mass. Maritime Academy, lacrosse
Coach Dan Leary: “Nick is a four-year varsity player, two-time All-CAL and Pentucket’s No. 2 leading goal-scorer with 115 career goals. He’s a captain of the 2020 team that leads with enthusiasm and hard work, and always brings a competitive edge that gets the most out of his teammates. Nick is a throwback two-way midfielder that never comes off the field and also takes face-offs.”
JOSH SMITH, attack
Future plans: Undecided
Coach Dan Leary: “After missing all of his sophomore year due to injury, and changing positions, Josh came back as a junior to fill a huge role for us at attack. He was third on the team last year with 49 goals, and was voted as a captain for his senior year. Josh is an extremely hard worker with a great attitude who has been a great teammate to everyone in our program.”
ALEX SATKUS, attack/midfield
Future plans: West Virginia University
Coach Dan Leary: Alex is a three-year varsity player, and a captain of the 2020 team. Alex is a jack-of-trades player that has played every position for our team (even goalie in practice). Alex is an extremely coachable and intelligent player, who has always put the team first. He plays all of his roles at a high level, with 100% effort.”
