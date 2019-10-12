Pentucket coach: 'Don't slouch'

WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional head volleyball coach Lauren Bennett was listed as 6-foot-6 in 2016 as a senior volleyball player at UMass Lowell.
She actually bumped her height up a bit late in her career. She admits to being 6-4.75.
“A lot of people ask if it’s annoying (being asked about it),” said Bennett, who started three years for the River Hawks. “Nope.”
She figured being accepting of it was the way to go or “I’d be miserable. It’s cool. You get a lot of attention. I wrote my college essay on it. I’ve loved it.”
Her older brother, Connor Bennett, played basketball at Wilmington High and UMass Lowell. He’s 6-foot-11.
Her advice to very tall young women?
“Own it. You’re tall. You’ll stick out,” she said. “Smile back and wave, which I do. Own it and be confident. Slouching is so bad. I used to slouch. Now I try to stand tall. Otherwise, they’ll just notice you aren’t confident.”
