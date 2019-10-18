Pentucket football falls to Masconomet

BOXFORD — One of the biggest upset wins for Masconomet in the long Cape Ann League rivalry with Pentucket may also be the last time the two teams square off.
On the day the Chieftains were accepted into the Northeastern Conference, they handed the Sachems their first loss of the season, 21-14.
After the visitors rallied to tie it up with 3:28 left in the game, senior Will Hunter caught a 57-yard touchdown bomb from Alex Theriault to put the Chieftains back on top, 21-14.
Freshman Hudson Weidman then picked off a Peter Cleary pass to end any thoughts of a last-minute rally by the Sachems.
“This win is so amazing, and to think this may be the last time we play Pentucket,” said Chieftains head coach Gavin Monagle, his team now 4-2 on the year. “We’re both charter members of Cape Ann. I’m so excited for the kids.”
Masconomet never trailed in the game, but every time they scored Pentucket was able to come back to tie it up — until the last time. Sophomore Mat Nadworney gained three yards on a third-and-one at the Chieftains’ 39 to move the chains, and on the next play, Theriault, who alternated with Marshall Lastes under center, fired a long pass that Hunter hauled in at the Pentucket 27-yard line and outran everybody to the end zone.
“That was a beautiful ball by Alex,” said Hunter, who was the workhorse with 22 carries for 121 yards. “The ball was right where he should be, and all I was thinking was making sure I got into the end zone.
That touchdown came on Masco’s first possession after Pentucket had tied the game at 14-all on a 15-yard touchdown run down the left sideline by Andrew Melone. It was his second TD of the game after putting his team on the board with a 49-yard romp in the third quarter to tie it at 7-7. He finished with a team-leading 91 yards on nine carries.
“This was a very close game,” said Pentucket (5-1) coach Steve Hayden. “They took it to us in the first half, but we made some adjustments and came back. I’m proud of the way my kids fought. Hats off to Masco, Hunter is a very good athlete and he made big plays.”
Pentucket won the toss but deferred to the second half, and Masconomet marched 67 yards to take the lead on a 2-yard QB keeper by Lastes. The home team’s defense was outstanding, stopping Pentucket from getting anything going offensively until late in the third quarter when Melone broke loose for a long run to pay dirt.
Masco answered right back with Hunter, who broke tackles for a 35-yard touchdown run to put his team back in front, 14-7. That set up the frantic finish.
Pentucket (5-1) will wrap up its regular season next Friday when it hosts North Reading at Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.