Pentucket football furious over decision to move semis to Haverhill

I first started hearing rumblings on Monday at the Pentucket boys soccer game.
"The football game might be moved to Haverhill Stadium!"
No big deal, I thought at first. The stadium is only a couple of miles away from Pentucket, and the football team was supposed to play all of its home games there this fall anyway.
Turns out, it actually is a big deal. A really big deal.
Pentucket's players, fans and other supporters are furious over the decision to move Saturday's Division 5 North semifinal against Swampscott, which was made at the behest of the MIAA due to concerns about the viability of Pentucket's facilities. When I reported the move on Twitter Monday night, my mentions were flooded by angry Sachems who believe that as the top seed in the Division 5 North tournament, they earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and now that is unfairly being taken away from them.
Do they have a point? Well, first let's start with the obvious question. Why isn't Saturday's game being played at Pentucket?
According to the MIAA's Football Tournament information page, all sectional tournament games are supposed to be played at the site of the higher seed unless the MIAA Tournament director decides otherwise.
"If in the opinion of the Tournament Director, the facilities of the team with the higher seed are not suitable, another site will be selected," the page reads. "For the purpose of safety, convenience or other valid reasons, the Tournament Director shall have the option to set or change the site or date of any tournament game after consultation with the MIAA Staff Liaison."
Pentucket athletic director Dan Thornton said the decision to move the game was made by the MIAA, and that it essentially came down to the facility not being up to par.
"It's portable bleachers, no press box and just lack of filming space," Thornton said. "Basically it was told to me that the site wasn't adequate for a game of this magnitude and we needed to look for another location."
While Pentucket supporters won't want to hear it, moving the game is definitely reasonable from an outsider's perspective. The grass playing surface is basically a mud bowl, and with no bleachers, fans have been forced to line the edges of the field to watch from ground level. That's not just inconvenient, but potentially dangerous; last weekend a woman was injured when a player was hit out of bounds into a group of fans sitting on folding chairs by the sideline.
As far as setting up a camera for game film, or getting an elevated view for assistant coaches to watch from above, there are pretty much just two options. The pickup truck parked at midfield where the announcers are set up, or the giant pile of dirt over near the baseball field.
Haverhill Stadium is objectively the superior venue.
Pentucket supporters probably wouldn't dispute any of these points. In fact, they're part of the field's appeal.
Yes, Pentucket's field is basically a cow pasture, but it's their cow pasture. The Sachems have spent all fall practicing, training and working toward their goals on that field, and it's become a big part of their team identity. It doesn't hurt that the Sachems are 3-0 in West Newbury, having outscored three strong opponents 89-12 with two shutouts.
Going up against teams accustomed to turf, the Pentucket mud really does provide a unique home-field advantage.
As unhappy as it will make the Pentucket faithful, the decision isn't likely to change and the game should move forward as planned at Haverhill Stadium. The good news is, Pentucket football earned home-field advantage for a reason, and this Saturday the Sachems will have a chance to take out their frustrations on Swampscott regardless of where they have to do it.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullonewburyportnews.com.
