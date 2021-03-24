Co-coaches: Steve Hayden (38th year, 229-174-2) and Dan Leary (3rd year, 14-8)
2019 record: 9-2, lost in D5 North semifinals
Offense: Spread; Defense: 3-4
Returning starters: Andrew Melone, Sr., WR/DB; Dylan O’Rourke, Sr., RB/DB; Charlie Walsh, Sr., LB; Michael Perlitch, Sr., OL/DL; Chase Dwight, Jr., QB/LB; Will Sutton, Jr.. WR/DB; John Smith, Jr., OL/DL
Returning lettermen: Joe Lynch, Sr., WR/LB; John O’Bara, Sr., OL/DL; Cam St. Louis, Sr., WR/DB; Jaheim Guy, Sr., OL/DL; Aidan Tierney, Jr., WR/DB/K; Donovan Rivers, Jr., OL/DL; Adam Payne, Jr., WR/DB; C.J. Condon, Jr., WR/DB; Remo Pezzi, Jr., OL/LB; Chris Tineo, Jr., OL/LB; Johnny Igoe, Soph., RB/DB; Henry Walsh, Soph., LB
Newcomers: Silas Bucco, Sr., WR/DB; Ethan Ruszkowski, Sr., WR/DB; Richie Labritz, Sr., OL/DL; Bryce Winter, Jr., OL/LB; Jimmy Igoe, Jr., RB/LB; Brandon Lee, Jr., WR/DB; Frank Majewski, Jr., WR/DB; Paul Parachojak, Jr., WR/LB; Michael Bochman, Jr., OL/DL; Ethan Drummond, Jr., OL/DL; Spenser Wood, Jr., RB/DB; Noel Prouty, Jr., OL/LB; Caden Meisner, Jr., WR/LB; Ryan Pfifferling, Jr., WR/DB; Kyle Ventola, Soph., RB/LB
Captains: Andrew Melone, Dylan O’Rourke, Joe Lynch
Candidates: 68
Returning leaders: Andrew Melone 36-308 receiving, 8 total TD; Aidan Tierney 41 PATs
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Pentucket missed the first two games of the season due to a COVID-19 shutdown in the preseason. ... Pentucket ranked among the top teams in Division 5 in 2019 after switching to a spread offense following decades using the Wing-T. ... Andrew Melone, one of the team’s top weapons since 2018, is back and Chase Dwight and Will Sutton are currently vying for the starting quarterback job. ... New assistant coach Tim Freiermuth is a former Pentucket star and is the older brother of current Pentucket field hockey star Meg Freiermuth and NFL Draft prospect Pat Freiermuth.
Assistants: Matt Lovett, Tim Freiermuth, Josh Wesolowski, Travis Bounsy
