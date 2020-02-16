McNamara reaches 300
Pentucket girls basketball coach John McNamara picked up his 300th career win as the Sachems beat Wilmington 68-50 on Sunday in the St. Mary’s Tournament. Angelica Hurley knocked down six 3-pointers on her way to 25 points and Angelina Yacubacci scored 15 points.
Hot from deep
Manny Arias hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 23 points and Haverhill rolled past Lowell Catholic 93-64. Angel Burgos and Zach Guertin each hit two 3’s.
Perry nets two
Andrew Perry scored two goals to lead North Andover to a 4-1 victory over Methuen. The Scarlet Knights held a 56-12 shot advantage for the game. Jackson Petisce scored for the Rangers.
Jeffries leads rally
Haverhill rallied from three goals down to beat Pentucket 5-4 in the first round of the Newburyport Bank Classic. Evan Jeffries scored two goals for the Hillies, while Richie Hardy and Josh Smith each scored twice for the Sachems.
Rocker rocks again
Kyle Rocker continued to dazzle with 27 points as Andover closed our the regular season by rolling past Charlestown 77-53. Aidan Cammann added 12 points for the winners.
Maietta the hero
Sam Maietta scored all three goals for Salem hockey Saturday night, including the game-winner 20 seconds into overtime when he found the puck on a breakaway and delivered. The Blue Devils beat Bow 3-2.
Lopata red hot
Peter Lopata erupted for a career-high 31 points, but Pentucket dropped its season finale to Lexington 85-78.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.