Pentucket girls pull off stunning tourney upset

The Pentucket girls soccer team pulled off one of the most stunning wins in program history on Tuesday, upsetting No. 2 seeded Lynnfield on the road, 3-1, to advance to the Division 3 North quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade.
Greta Maurer was the hero for the No. 18 seeded Sachems (11-6-1), scoring a pair of second half goals to help secure the historic win. Maurer’s first goal came early in the second half on an assist from Sabrina Campbell, who took a play started by Jacey Jennings and set up Maurer right on the edge of the 18-yard box.
After the defense clamped down and kept the Pioneers (13-3-3) off the board for the next half hour of play, Maurer effectively clinched the win when she scored an insurance goal with under five minutes remaining in almost identical fashion, capping off a Campbell assist with a rocket from the box.
“Honestly today I felt like every single player on the field gave 100%, everything seemed to come together,” said Pentucket coach Dan Millard.
Next up for the Sachems will be No. 10 seed North Reading, another CAL rival which comes in at 10-3-6. Pentucket and North Reading tied 1-1 in both of their regular season meetings, and the third meeting will now come in the Division 3 North quarterfinals Thursday at North Reading at 5 p.m.
Andover KOs top seed
Andover’s boys soccer team got two goals from Zoah Silva-Landry and a single goal from Evan Arpin to upset No. 1 seed Lynn English 3-1 in Division 1 North First Round action. Andover, which entered as the No. 16 seed, outshot Lynn English and controlled the action much of the game. Lynn English ended its season at 14-1-2 while the Warriors advance to a tough 3 p.m. matchup Thursday at St. John’s Prep.
BCA to finals
After battling to a 0-0 tie after regulation and overtime, the Bradford Christian Academy girls soccer team prevailed in the shootout to defeat British International School in the the GIL semifinals. Casey Hunt and Lydia Swartzentruber scored shootout goals for BCA (11-7-1), which will play in the GIL finals Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.