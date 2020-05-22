MADI KROHTO, jumps/hurdles/heptathlon
Future plans: UMass Amherst, social and behavioral science, track
Coach Steve Derro: “One of the greatest all-around athletes I’ve had the pleasure to coach in over 20 years. She is leaving us with 11 school records between indoor and outdoor track. She achieved all her accomplishments despite battling through chronic shins splints, which goes to show how tough she is.”
CAM PIECWICZ, distance
Future plans: Penn State, early childhood education
Coach Steve Derro: “Cam has been an excellent captain for cross country, indoor and outdoor track. She always has such a bright, positive attitude which greatly influences her teammates. She will be missed.”
LUCY POWELL, sprints/long jump
Future plans: University of Vermont, life sciences
Coach Steve Derro: “Lucy has been a great leader for our track teams. She has an outstanding work ethic and is always willing to do anything asked of her, putting the team ahead of her individual goals. She’s an outstanding example of sportsmanship on and off the track.”
TEAGAN PRATT, distance
Future plans: UMass Amherst, biology
Coach Steve Derro: “Teagan has been a great leader for the distance crew. A four-year member of cross country, indoor and outdoor track who has run every distance event for us at some point in her career. A versatile, hard working runner who will be missed.”
NICOLE TUDISCO, hurdles/high jump/heptathlon
Future plans: St. Anselm, nursing
Coach Steve Derro: “One of the best leaders we have had on our teams, who received the Coaches Award for the indoor track team. She’s captain for the indoor and outdoor track teams who puts in a great effort each and every day. She sets a great example for her teammates.”
