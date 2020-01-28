Jenny Hubbard decided to play goalie because it would be hard.
Not just hard because the position is one of the most visible on any team. Not just hard because it is a team’s last line of defense.
No, Hubbard, the starting goalie for the unbeaten Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey co-op team, decided to play goalie because as a Type 1 Diabetic, it would be hard to be out there on the ice for an extended period of time, and she wanted to prove to others that she could do it.
“Being a Type 1 diabetic and a goalie isn’t the easiest thing,” said Hubbard, a Pentucket senior. “But I always, you know, wanted to test that. I think that that’s part of the reason I chose to be a goalie: I wanted to do something difficult and prove that I could do it and succeed in it.”
Hubbard is definitely succeeding.
The senior standout has posted a 1.17 goals-against-average and a .955 save percentage through 13 games. Hubbard has been particularly strong of late, posing two straight shutouts last week to bring her to five on the season so far.
The excellent goaltending has helped HPNA do an about-face from last winter. HPNA went from 6-11-2 and not making the playoffs last year to a current record of 11-0-2. One of their most impressive victories of the season so far was when they tied defending state champion Methuen/Tewksbury 2-2 on Jan. 11, in which Hubbard made 18 saves.
On the bench, the HPNA staff isn’t just counting Hubbard’s saves, but they are monitoring her blood sugar. Because goalies don’t get many chances to get back to the bench during a game, it becomes what Hubbard calls a “team effort” to make sure she’s okay to keep playing.
During the game, athletic trainer Dave Warwick keeps watch of Hubbard’s levels via a smartphone app. If her sugar gets too low, he will enlist teammates going out on a line change to help.
“The entire day of a game, I have to watch my blood sugars and make sure that they’re at a good range for when I play,” said Hubbard. “I have an amazing support system to help me with it. My athletic trainer Dave watches my blood sugars while I’m on the ice, and he will give my teammates sugar to give me out on the ice. They’ll come out and give it to me. It’s honestly a whole team effort to help me.”
Hubbard’s been living with diabetes for “12 years and a week” by her calculations, which is a little longer than she has been playing hockey. Leaps in medical technology have definitely helped her balance the two.
“Before (monitoring apps), when I was out in the ice, we would only be able to look at my blood sugars in between periods and have to make snap decisions right then and there,” said Hubbard. “But now we can plan for it and know where I am throughout the game.”
The team management of Hubbard’s diabetes isn’t the only way the team rallies together. She sees her team’s success this season as a result of their closeness and communication.
“I think that we’ve all been working together very well,” said Hubbard. “We’ve had great chemistry and we’ve all been trying extremely hard. It’s just been a very fun season for us.”
Differences abound for HPNA this season, given that both Hubbard and leading scorer Hannah Keating, who lost time last season due to illness, have been more available this season. But Hubbard also notes that in addition to that boost in personnel, the team’s effort has increased.
“We’re getting more goals than we ever have,” explained Hubbard.
Hubbard is also looking at this last season of high school hockey as a chance to enjoy herself. Her college plans are still not set, so she is relishing every moment on the ice.
“For me, personally, I have decided this year that I am just going to have fun with it,” said Hubbard. “I’m just going into every game with a positive attitude and just trying my best.”
Hubbard’s positive attitude doesn’t just stay at the hockey rink. She carries it with her as she manages her life with diabetes, and she hopes it can inspire others on the same path.
“I’d like people to know that with even with that kind of setback, you can do anything,” said Hubbard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.