Pentucket's Jacob Codair named CAL Kinney Division MVP

Last fall, Pentucket’s Jacob Codair earned CAL Kinney Division Defensive Player of the Year honors as a linebacker, but going into this season he stepped up and switched to defensive tackle to help give his team the best chance to win.
Now, after leading Pentucket to a 9-2 season, Codair is being rewarded for his selflessness with the league’s top honor.
The 6-foot senior lineman was chosen as this year’s CAL Kinney Division MVP, one of several Pentucket players to earn top honors from the league. Fellow Sachem Jake Etter has been named Kinney Offensive Player of the Year after recording 66 catches for 925 yards and 12 touchdowns, and co-coaches Steve Hayden and Dan Leary have earned Kinney Coaches of the Year for the second straight year.
In addition, Newburyport kicker Walker Bartkiewicz has been named Kinney Special Teams Player of the Year and Amesbury lineman Thomas Flanagan is the Baker Division’s Lineman of the Year. Triton received the Kinney Sportsmanship Award.
In total there were five Sachems named to the All-CAL team. In addition to Codair and Etter, Pentucket also had quarterback Peter Cleary, running back Andrew Joyce and wide receiver Keegan O’Keefe.
Cape Ann League
All-CAL
Kinney Division
Pentucket: Jacob Codair, Sr., OL/DL; Jake Etter, Sr., WR/DB; Peter Cleary, Sr., QB; Andrew Joyce, Sr., RB/DB; Keegan O’Keefe, Sr., WR/DB; Newburyport: Walker Bartkiewicz, Sr., TE/LB; Trevor Ward, Jr., WR/DB; Triton: Ethan Tremblay, Sr., RB/LB; Steven Elliot, Sr., OL/DL; Masconomet: Will Hunter, Sr., RB/OLB; Jack Corcoran, Sr., TE; Matt Nadworny, Jr., RB/LB; Ted Fellows, Jr., G/DT; Greg Walker, Jr., RB/LB; North Reading: Jack Keller, Sr., WR; Sean McCullough, Sr., OL/MLB; Matt Luciano, Sr., WR; Ryan Kavanaugh, Sr., WR; Greg Demetri, Sr., RB
Baker Division:
Amesbury: Thomas Flanagan, Sr., OL/DL; Kyle Donovan, Jr., RB/LB; Brady Dore, Jr., RB/DB; Lynnfield: Clayton Marengi, Sr., QB; Liam Farrell, Sr., OL/DL; John Lee, Sr., WR/DB; Jack Ford, Jr., WR; DJ Capachietti, Jr., LB/RB; Hamilton-Wenham: Ian Coffey, Sr., QB/DB; Finn Brophy, Sr., OL/DL; Ethan Moynihan, Sr., OL/DL; Ryan Monahan, Jr., WR/DB; Ipswich: Cam James, Sr., QB/FS; Alex Somers, Sr., OL/DL; Cole Terry, RB/LB
League Awards
Kinney Division
MVP: Jacob Codair, Pentucket
Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Etter, Pentucket
Defensive Player of the Year: Matt Nadworny, Masconomet
Special Teams Player of the Year: Walker Bartkiewicz, Newburyport
Lineman of the Year: Sean McCullough, North Reading
Coaches of the Year: Steve Hayden and Dan Leary, Pentucket
Sportsmanship Award: Triton
Baker Division
MVP: Ian Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham
Offensive Player of the Year: Clayton Marengi, Lynnfield
Defensive Player of the Year: Cole Terry, Ipswich
Special Teams Player of the Year: John Lee, Lynnfield
Lineman of the Year: Thomas Flanagan, Amesbury
Coach of the Year: Pat Lamusta, Lynnfield
Sportsmanship Award: Lynnfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.