Pentucket sends off football field with a bang

WEST NEWBURY – In what was most likely the last game at the modest football field behind Pentucket Regional High School, the undefeated Sachems were motivated to send the old grass out in style.
Thanks to a two-touchdown, one-interception performance by Jake Etter, Pentucket did just that. The Sachems (4-0) stayed undefeated with a 27-12 victory over Cape Ann League foe Lynnfield (3-1.)
“Etter does a great job for us all over the field offensively, defensively, and leadership wise,” said Pentucket co-coach Dan Leary of the senior, who missed last week due to injury. “Having him back in the game was big for us.”
On Pentucket’s first possession, senior quarterback Peter Cleary ran a tight offense, efficiently leading the team downfield, and then found Keegan O’Keefe for a 32-yard touchdown. The Sachems would strike again a possession later, with senior running back Austin Senfleben battling through several carries to set Cleary up for a 39-yard bomb to Etter five minutes into the second quarter.
The pass-happy Lynnfield offense finally found success on their next drive. Pioneers quarterback Clayton Marengi towers over his teammates, and used that to his advantage with several passes that hit receivers perfectly. His drive ended with a five-yard completion to Bakari Mitchell to get Lynnfield on the board with 3:56 left in the first half.
But Pentucket made the most of their last possession before halftime. A 17-yard run by Senfleben set the Sachems up at the Lynnfield four-yard line, and Andrew Joyce took it in for the touchdown with 39 seconds remaining in the half.
Luckily for Pentucket, Senfleben was injured on the play but was able to start the second half. He powered through, carrying the ball five times on a ten-play drive that concluded with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Cleary to Etter to put the Sachems up 27-6 with 8:15 left in the third.
“He’s a workhorse,” said Leary of Senfleben. “He gives us everything he has until he can’t anymore. That’s what happened – he gave everything he had for as long as he could.”
Lynnfield answered on its next drive, with Marengi finding Mitchell again for a 63-yard touchdown. On the next drive, Pentucket was productive but was stopped at midfield.
The two teams traded possessions, with neither finding the endzone. With 2:33 remaining in the game, Lynnfield took over on downs, and Marengi charged downfield with a great pass to Blake Peters. The Pioneers were at the Sachems’ 30 yard line with 55 seconds left when Marengi dropped back to pass and was intercepted by Etter, securing the win for Pentucket.
“I felt relief (at the interception) because (Lynnfield’s) a really, really good football team,” said Leary. “They have so much offensive talent, and there was time left on the board. I wasn’t gonna feel good about the game until it was over.”
In the post-game huddle, longtime Pentucket coach Steve Hayden picked up pieces of the varsity field’s grass, and held it high over his head. Barring any further schedule changes or moves, the Sachems will play the remainder of their home slate at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill, and the field will soon be the site of a new high school building.
Saturday’s victory was a fitting end to decades of gridiron glory amongst the trees off of Main Street.
Pentucket 27, Lynnfield 12
Lynnfield (3-1): 0 6 6 0 — 12
Pentucket (4-0): 7 13 7 0 — 27
First Quarter
P — Keegan O’Keefe 32 pass from Peter Cleary (Aidan Tierney kick), 6:30
Second Quarter
P — Jake Etter 39 pass from Cleary (kick failed), 7:09
L — Bakari Mitchell 5 pass from Clayton Marengi (pass failed), 3:56
P — Andrew Joyce 4 run (Tierney kick), :39
Third Quarter
P — Etter 32 pass from Cleary (Tierney kick), 8:15
L — Mitchell 63 pass from Marengi (run failed), 7:09
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PENTUCKET (35-173): Austin Senfleben 10-72, Andrew Joyce 14-56, William Sutton 2-22, Keegan O’Keefe 5-17, Andrew Malone 2-4, Johnny Igoe 2-2
PASSING: P — Peter Cleary 10-12-0, 149
RECEIVING: P — Jake Etter 8-111, O’Keefe 2-38
