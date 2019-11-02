WEST NEWBURY — The ball popped out right in front of Jacob Codair, who scooped it up and took off running. The big 6-foot defensive tackle rarely gets an opportunity to score, and it took half the Somerville defense to keep him out of the end zone
“I haven’t carried the ball since sophomore year, so I wanted it take it to the house,” Codair said. “But we got it to the five so it’s whatever.”
Though Codair was stopped short, his big fumble recovery set the Sachems up on the goal line, and four plays later Andrew Melone punched it in from two yards out to give Pentucket a three-score lead. The rout was on from there, and Pentucket went on to win 34-0 in Saturday’s Division 5 North quarterfinal game.
“The defense played unbelievable,” said Pentucket co-coach Dan Leary. “Somerville has a ton of speed on offense, if they get guys in space they can break it, so our guys played disciplined, surrounded the pile, a lot of guys gang tackling, they read their keys and played extremely hard for four quarters, it was great to see.”
Codair and his teammates along the defensive front were constantly in the backfield, disrupting Somerville’s offense and helping force five turnovers on the day. In addition to Codair’s fumble recovery, Chase Dwight also recovered a fumbled snap and Keegan O’Keefe, Jake Etter and Will Sutton all had interceptions.
Collectively, the Sachems held Somerville to just 62 yards of total offense. It was the second consecutive shutout for Pentucket following last weekend’s 28-0 blowout of North Reading.
How have they done it?
“Just working hard, coach [Matt] Lovett pushes us every day,” Codair said. “We like to push each other and make each other better.”
Pentucket and Somerville were scoreless after the first quarter before the Sachems broke the ice with a 4-yard touchdown pass by Peter Cleary to Jake Etter, his eighth touchdown catch of the season. Andrew Melone scored his first of two touchdowns shortly before the half, punching it in from 1-yard out to make it 14-0.
Coming out of the break, Pentucket had a lost fumble and a turnover on downs to keep Somerville in the game. But when Somerville took over for its second possession of the half, the Sachems proceeded to stuff the Highlanders for losses of four and three before forcing the fumble on 3rd and 17 to set up Codair’s big return. Somerville nearly stopped Pentucket on the goal line, but after three straight stops, the Highlanders committed an offsides penalty to turn a 4th and 5 into a 4th and 2, and that was just close enough for Melone to punch in the dagger.
That effectively ended the drama, with Andrew Joyce (19 carries, 95 yards) scoring a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Keegan O’Keefe adding a 50-yard TD to wrap up the scoring. Cleary finished 14 for 21 with 107 yards and a touchdown pass, Melone made seven catches for 53 yards and two rushing touchdowns and Etter had six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Pentucket (7-1) will now host the winner of Saturday night’s game between Swampscott and Weston in next weekend’s Division 5 North semifinal. Somerville falls to 2-6.
