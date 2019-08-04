Summer Baseball
Jordan Perez notched four hits as the Kingston Night Owls earned a 5-3 extra-inning win over Rowley to advance to the second round of the North Shore Baseball League tournament.
Perez had a single in the third, and RBI single in the fifth, an RBI double in the seventh and another RBI single in the eighth.
Kyle O’Neill and Mike Morrelli each added two hits, and Andrew Thibault drove in a key run in the seventh. Jeff Williams allowed one earned run over six innings and Matt White picked up the win with two shutout innings of relief, striking out five of the final six batters.
Kingston will open the next round on Tuesday at Haverhill Stadium.
