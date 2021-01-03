Haverhill wrestling coach Tim Lawlor has watched the match “at least 50 times” while Jake Nicolosi’s mom, Kelly, has watched it “about 100 times.”
The match in question was Jake Nicolosi’s defeat of Springfield Central standout Mahari Miller, 3-2, in the 145-pound finals at the New England Tournament at Methuen High School last March.
For drama and excitement, it’s a match worth watching again and again. It’s also worthy of our Performance of the Year.
Despite entering the finals with a gaudy 40-2 record, Nicolosi was considered an underdog. After all, Miller had pinned him at the Division 1 meet the week before and was wrestling the best he ever had.
But that was fine with Nicolosi.
“I think losing to him (the week before) helped me,” said Nicolosi. “I felt I had nothing to lose and I wasn’t nervous at all. Usually, I’m pretty nervous before big matches.”
The lack of nerves was a good sign, said Lawlor.
“He seems to wrestle his best when there is no pressure on him,” said Lawlor, who was probably more nervous than his star senior. “And I think that’s the best he ever wrestled.”
And yet the match, witnessed by a full house of largely partisan fans at Methuen, was a battle that could have gone either way.
After a scoreless first period, Miller got an escape in the second period to take a 1-0 lead heading into the third period. But Nicolosi, who said he remained confident even when trailing, tied it early in the final frame with his own escape and then got a takedown to take a 3-1 lead.
Miller got another escape and then made some desperate shots for his own takedown, but Nicolosi deftly held him off for the victory, sending the hometown crowd of family, teammates and friends — all of whom were hoping for but not necessarily expecting the triumph — into jubilation.
The usually mild-mannered Nicolosi, meanwhile, circled the mat and surrounding area with victory hugs, perhaps the biggest going to Lawlor and assistant coach Nick Wormald.
“It feels great ... (and yet) it doesn’t feel real,” said Nicolosi after the match. “This is definitely the highlight of my career.”
Although his college career at Johnson and Wales has been delayed by coronavirus, Nicolosi is hoping for more highlights down the road. But for drama on a big stage, it will be hard to match his electric performance as a high school senior at the New England tournament.
