Perry breaks his uncle's record for total offense

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Junior quarterback EJ Perry of Andover accounted for four touchdowns and set a single-season school record for total offense, leading Brown to a 48-24 Ivy League win over Columbia Saturday afternoon.
The 48 points scored by the Bears (2-7) are the most since 2013, a 48-7 win over the Lions.
“This was a great win over a very good Columbia team,” said Bears’ head coach James Perry. “This win means a lot to a great group of seniors and it’s wonderful to see them having some success.”
Perry had another big game for the Bears, throwing touchdown passes of 49, 10 and seven yards and running for a two-yard touchdown. He completed 24-of-39 passes for 300 yards.
The nation’s leader in total offense, Perry finished the day with 334 yards of total offense (300 passing, 34 rushing). His 3,264 yards of total offense this season eclipsed the previous record of 3,196 yards by current Brown coach James Perry in 1999, and ranks sixth in the Ivy League record book.
Brown concludes its season by hosting Dartmouth on Saturday at noon.
