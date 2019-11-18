Junior QB E.J. Perry IV just broke his Hall of Famer uncle’s Brown record for total offense in a season.
With one game to play, Perry has 3,264 yards of total offense. James Perry, Brown’s first-year head coach, had the mark of 3,196 yards back in 1999.
Perry’s 362.7 yards per game in total offense is No. 1 this fall among the 124 1-AA schools nationally, just ahead of Eastern Washington junior Eric Barriere (362.5).
In nine games, the Boston College transfer’s numbers are: 130-728, 7 TDs rushing (965 yards minus 237 in sacks); 220 for 373 passing for 2,536 yards, 21 TD passes and 12 interceptions.
The best news for the Perrys was that on Saturday Brown upset Columbia at Robert Kraft Field (yes, that Robert Kraft). That snapped a 20-game Ivy League losing streak dating back to Nov. 12, 2016.
Senior James Carnevale of North Andover and St. John’s Prep earned his first career start at Columbia. The 6-5, 295-pound center did a fine job.
Perry’s former Andover High teammate Dan Gemmell, a junior receiver, only had four catches coming into the season but has enjoyed a breakout year with 26 catches for 346 yards and 2 TDs while also serving as the club’s top punt returner.
FABULOUS FARNUM FAMILY
Norwich junior outside hitter Kathryn Farnum of North Andover made second-team All-GNAC and set the school record 3.39 kills per set. Her freshman sister, Sarah, made the GNAC sportsmanship team. And in the fall, they’ll be joined by their sister Laura.
FROM SALEM TO UNH
Salem senior distance running standout Silvia Caddell has signed to run at UNH. ... Add to the All-Name Team University of New England hockey trainer Jasmine Honey.
BIG BLUE DYNAMITE DUO
At the New England Prep Division 1 Meet, Phillips Andover post-grad Chris Ratcliffe placed fourth in 16:25 over the 5K NMH course. Big Blue senior Alex Fleury of North Andover was seventh in 16:42.
Ratcliffe’s father, Tom Ratcliffe, ran a 2:14:44 at the 1987 World Cup Marathon in Korea and now is an agent/manager for world class runners at KIMbia Athletics. His mother, Kim (Ginder) Ratcliffe, was cross country captain at Princeton.
Another son, Thomas Jr., is an All-American at Stanford after running a New England high school record 4:01.50 mile at Concord-Carlisle High.
NE-10 HONOR ROLLS
Franklin Pierce senior forward Alex Lester of Methuen made the NE-10 hockey honor roll. He scored three goals in two games including forcing OT with 1:13 left in regulation in a win over Stonehill. ... St. Michael’s junior midfielder Melanie Theberge from Pinkerton made the NE-10 soccer honor roll after she scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Le Moyne.
SEASON-LONG SUSPENSIONS
Two Martha’s Vineyard High juniors were suspended for the 2020 season for making contact with a referee after the Vineyarders’ boys soccer playoff loss to Norwell.
“I wouldn’t appeal this,” MV coach John Walsh told the Cape Cod Times. “That’s the law. I’m embarrassed enough by this.”
A Herald sportswriter took a very damning video of the incident.
BEATS MOM’S SCHOOL
Senior diver Michaela Sliney of Bradford helped lead No. 11 Louisville over No. 18 Notre Dame, 162-138. Her mother, Olympian Molly Sullivan Sliney, was a multi-time All-American fencer at Notre Dame.
FAMOUS SCHOLAR-ATHLETE
Salem’s Brianna Rastello was a three-time all-conference field hockey player at Simmons University and was a two-year starter in softball, too.
In the spring, she earned her doctorate in physical therapy. Cool to see her profiled prominently in advertisements for Holy Family Hospital.
