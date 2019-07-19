Andover’s E.J. Perry IV, the most prolific quarterback in Eagle-Tribune area high school history, is headed for a new college football home.
Boston College released its latest football roster this week, and Perry was not listed.
Perry was set to start his junior season with the Eagles when camp kicked off this summer. Instead, freshman receiver Zay Flowers of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was listed under Perry’s traditional No. 4 jersey number.
When contacted by phone, Perry said he was not yet prepared to comment on his future college football plans.
Perry spent the last two seasons as Boston College’s backup QB, behind starter Anthony Brown. As a true freshman, Perry appeared in one game, not attempting a pass.
Last fall, as a sophomore, Perry played in five games, completing 27 of 39 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 70 yards.
His most significant playing time came against eventual national champion Clemson. After an injury to Brown, Perry was 12 for 21 passing for 98 yards. Clemson won the game on the way to an undefeated season.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Perry played in Boston College’s 2019 spring game, throwing for 49 yards and rushing for 36 yards. He had a touchdown pass dropped in the end zone.
Before his days at Boston College, Perry, of course, delivered a record-setting career at Andover High.
In four seasons as the Golden Warriors’ quarterback, Perry shattered the previous Eagle-Tribune area records for career passing yards with 8,754 (the old record was 5,870) and career TD passes with 114 (old record 51). Both marks were second all-time in the state.
As a senior in 2016, Perry broke his own Eagle-Tribune area records for passing yards (3,398) and passing touchdowns (47) in a single season, rushed for 1,006 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. Also a stellar defensive back, he made the game-saving pass breakup in the Golden Warriors’ Division 1 North tourney upset of Lexington.
Perry was named Eagle-Tribune football offensive Player of the Year as a junior and senior.
There has been some speculation that Perry could next play at Brown University, where his uncle James Perry is the head coach.
