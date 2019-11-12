Haverhill’s Vincent Pettis and Methuen’s Matt Twomey were named MVC Coaches of the Year and Lawrence’s Vielka Sanchez has been named the Division 2 Player of the Year.
Those are the highlights of the MVC Volleyball All-Stars, who were announced recently.
MVC First Team All-Stars
Sophia Martinez, Andover; Olivia Hall, Central Catholic; Olivia Thomas-Roy, Central Catholic; Ahnasia McKinney, Chelmsford; Grace Dionne, Chelmsford; Lismari Valdez, Haverhill; Jada Burdier, Haverhill; Jada Burdier, Haverhill; Shiloh Osmer, Haverhill; Vielka Sanchez, Lawrence; Carol Ferreras, Lawrence; Nahyalis Rodriguez, Lawrence; Laura Farnum, North Andover; Emily Grant, North Andover; Celia Wong, North Andover; Alli WIld, Tewksbury; Carrina Barron, Tewksbury
MVC Local Second Team All-Stars
Andover -- Caroline Fraser
Central Catholic -- Rachel Holliday
Haverhill -- Jessica Wardle, Kya Burdier
Lawrence -- Yasmine Batista
Methuen -- Jillian McCoy, Kate McDonnell, Meghan Levesque
North Andover -- Denna Bosco
Players of the Year -- Ahnasia McKinney, Chelmsford (Division 1); Vielka Sanchez. Lawrence (Division 2)
Coaches of the Year -- Matt Twomey, Methuen (Division 1); Vincent Pettis, Haverhill (Division 2)
Sportsmanship Award — Methuen
