Pines Speedway Reunion postponed until next year

The checkered flag has waved for the 18th annual Pines Speedway Reunion in Groveland for 2020. Unfortunately, the winner is COVID-19, which forced postponement of this year’s event until next year.
Traditionally held during the first Saturday in October every year, this year’s event and honorees will have to wait one more year. The reason for the delay is that several thousand spectators visit the site for the popular ceremony each year.
“Governor Baker’s mandatory, no more than 50 people are allowed for outdoor activities on public property, has forced us to make this disappointing decision,” said Groveland Historical Society President Claire Walsh.
The Pines Speedway opened in 1940 and operated until closing in 1973. It launched some careers that zoomed from the Pines to Daytona, the Indy 500 and various hall of fame honors.
The 2020-2021 honorees are Phil Baril, Dave Simard, Mike Weeden and the late Andy Cote along with Dick Noel.
Class A driver Noel of West Newbury began racing dirt tracks while in the service before returning to win feature events at the Pines, Hudson and Dover NH Speedways. In Maine he grabbed wins at both Arundel and Oxford. He usually drove his own No. 5 but is best remembered for the No. (?) question mark car!
Haverhill Trade School (now Vo-Tech) friends Baril, Simard and Weeden had an interest in auto racing as young children from watching relatives and other older friends compete at the Pines.
Together the freshman class trio decided to try their luck behind the wheel preparing three Class C cars with each beginning successful racing careers at the Pines in 1971 – before they obtained their driver’s license!
“We had to pay others to tow our cars to the track because we were too young to get the cars there ourselves,” said Baril. “When I was a kid my uncle gave me a ride in his race car on the race track. That was it. I was hooked!”
Baril’s lifetime career includes over 100 feature wins to his credit. He has back-to-back pro-stock championships at Star Speedway in 1984-85 and street stock titles at both Star and Hudson Speedways.
Weeden credits an early start in auto racing for inspiring him to be a better person in life. “Racing was the best thing for me. It made me want to work all the time and kept me out of trouble and away from drugs.”
“I almost won my first race in the daredevil division at the Pines,” added Weeden. “With four laps remaining the transmission broke and I had to finish driving slow in first gear. I was so upset after the race that I drove the car into the pit area and onto the trailer and off into the back of the pick-up truck hauler.”
Winning his first championship title in 1977 at Westboro Speedway in a modified, Weeden quickly demonstrated his talent behind the steering wheel. He won the yankee-modified class championship in 1981, pro-stock titles at both Star and Lee U.S.A. Speedways in 1988 and Oxford Maine’s open-competition series in 1990. He followed up in 1995 clinching tri-track pro-stock titles at Star, Lee U.S.A. and Thompson, Conn. Speedways.
Simard drove late model sportsman, pro-stock and modifieds. His talent escalated piloting super-modifieds to many wins when he teamed with No. 77 car owner Tim Trefethran from 1991-1995.
Back-to-back Star Speedway Classic victories in 1991-92 launched Simard to track championships those years and again in 1995. At Lee U.S.A. he scored super-modified championship trophies from 1992 through 1995.
These Pines Speedway honorees names will be engraved on the monument at the former site in Groveland for the original date of the postponed reunion October 3, 2020.
