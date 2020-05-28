CONOR SELENY, Sprints/Hurdles
Future Plans: Norwich University, mechanical engineering
Coach Carol Quarles: “Entering the oldest US private military college, Conor’s dream is to be an Army Ranger. Conor’s career as a sprinter will end here at Pinkerton as Norwich does not have a track team. Conor leaves Pinkerton with three indoor and two outdoor state championships. As a captain, he lead by example and encouraged his teammate to be the best they could possibly be.”
ZACK PLAZA, 800
Future plans: UNH, mechanical engineering, track
Coach Carol Quarles: “Zack is a very talented mid-distance runner. He placed second at last year’s Division 1 meet (1:55.78). He was a vital member of the 4x400 and 4x800 relay team. He also leaves with three indoor and two outdoor Division 1 championships. Zack was a captain this year, keeping his teammates motivated to train hard and give their best.”
COLTON BOURSIER, Long Jump
Future plans: Thomas College, sports management and marketing/track
Coach Carol Quarles: “Colton started his track career as a freshman and learned to become a sprinter and long jumper. He went on to become one of Pinkerton’s best long jumpers by the time he entered his senior year. Colton placed second at the 2019 Division 1 championship (PR 20-9.5).”
NOLAN PREBLE, 800
Future plans: UMass Lowell, mechanical engineering, track/cross country
Coach Carol Quarles: “Nolan is another one of our talented mid-distance runners. Last spring he ran his best 800 race (2:03). Building on that success, he held his own during the 3,000 at indoor Division 1s to place fifth using that 800 speed. He was also a captain for Pinkerton and brought great leadership to the table.”
JAKE MACINNIS, Shot Put
Future plans: University of New Hampshire
Coach Carol Quarles: “Jake came to Pinkerton Academy as a junior and competed one spring season. He trained as a sprinter to increase his football speed and as a shot putter. Last year Jake was a shot put qualifier and threw a PR of 40-7 at the Division 1 championship.”
NATHAN STEIGER, Distance
Future plans: Grove City College, computer science/cross country
Coach Carol Quarles: “Nathan, a distance runner, helped Pinkerton Academy to its third straight Division 1 indoor title this past winter. He was a four-year participant in cross country and track. His PR in the 3,200 is 10:30.”
