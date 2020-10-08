This is not an easy way for the Windham football team to start its season.
The Jaguars, who have been delayed by the coronavirus, finally open Saturday afternoon at Pinkerton, which is 1-1 and played much better in its second game as it worked out some kinks. Jacob Albert had an impressive day running the ball with help from Evan Wilson as the Astros rushed for 301 yards.
The Jaguars will be counting on versatile backs Joey DaSilva and Rocky Heres and may have an advantage in the passing department. But it won’t be enough.
Prediction: Pinkerton 27, Windham 17
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Pelham (2-0) at Trinity (2-0)
Pelham has pounded two inferior teams. But it will get a serious test against Trinity, which is also a Division 3 team but has beaten a D1 team (Concord (22-7) and a D2 team (Manchester West, 20-8). The Pythons have looked mighty impressive on both sides of the ball, but they’re still young and playing on the road.
Prediction: Trinity 20, Pelham 14.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Hollis-Brookline (0-2) at Sanborn (0-2)
H-B has shown a bit more firepower on offense.
Prediction: Hollis-Brookline 28, Sanborn 6
Timberlane (1-1) at St. Thomas (0-2)
The Owls have some confidence and a little momentum, both of which they needed.
Prediction: Timberlane 27, St. Thomas 14
Season record: 6-2
