Pinkerton Academy announced the hiring of David Chase as its new head boys basketball coach Tuesday evening.
Chase is the former head boys coach at Concord and Hopkinton, where he also serves as the head baseball and golf coach. A 34-year veteran of high school coaching, Chase has been selected as Coach of the Year 11 times and has won 8 NH state championships in baseball, golf, and girls basketball. He was Pinkerton's JV coach this past year, and will be taking over the program from long-time coach Pete Rosinski, who is retiring.
Rosinski went 188-206 in his 19 years at the helm. The Astros went 2-18 (1-17 NH) this winter.
