Pinkerton lacrosse captains sign college intents

DERRY — Pinkerton 2021 lacrosse captains Justine Doyle, Abby Jowette and Caroline Daziel recently signed national letters of intent to continue their careers in college.
Doyle signed with the University of New Haven, Jowette went with Bentley University and Daziel signed with Flagler College. All are Division 2 schools.
"I’m looking forward to seeing these three seniors successfully lead our 2021 team as tri-captains, " said Pinkerton coach Rob Daziel. "All three have very bright futures on their respective college teams.".
"Justine is a very athletic midfielder who plays with tenacity and contributes all over the field offensively and defensively, Caroline is an attacker who takes pride in working hard and is a very good finisher in front of the net and Abby is a versatile player who can be very effective at attack and midfield, especially at the draw.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.