HOOKSETT, N.H. — Stuck in the locker room for more than 30 minutes between the second and third period due to a Zamboni issue, Pinkerton had plenty of time to ponder how a three-goal advantage had suddenly turned into a tie game.
“We came down and we had to regroup,” said senior Ethan Burgess. “We went in and calmed everybody down. Things were getting intense at the end of the second, so we had time to reset and get our minds right. We took a deep breath and relaxed, then we went out and came out on top.”
Pinkerton exploded for three goals in the final four minutes of regulation to defeat archrival Londonderry 7-4 in the first round of the New Hampshire Division 1 tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
“We just didn’t let the second period bother us,” said senior Nick Plaza, who scored the go-ahead goal with 3:46 left in the game. “It’s all mental at that point. We just had to keep fighting. It’s a great feeling, especially in a playoff game against Londonderry.”
The victory sends the Astros (4-5-0) into the Division 1 quarterfinals. They will travel to face Salem (11-1-0) on Saturday, tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Salem ICenter.
“A couple of years ago, Salem beat us in the quarterfinals,” said Burgess. “It would be awesome to come back and turn that around this year. We’ve been saying that for two years. We want some revenge. We want to beat them bad, and we feel like we have it in us.”
Burgess gave Pinkerton a fast first period lead with a pair of goals, both assisted by Lorenzo Corsetto, who then added a goal of his own to make it 3-1 heading into the second.
Aidan Price then made it 4-1 early in the second, banking in a goal off the goalie’s pads from an impossible angle along the boards parallel to the net.
But back came Londonderry. The Lancers scored three times in the final 3:23 of the second to make it 4-4 going into the third period.
“We had to keep our foot on the gas,” said Plaza. “Going into the third, we knew the next goal was going to be the biggest goal of the game.”
It was Plaza who delivered that momentous goal.
A Plaza shot that looked destined for the goal somehow lingered less than an inch away from the goal line long enough for a Londonderry player to knock it away, setting off a scrum in front of the net. The puck then found it’s way to the goalie’s left, and Plaza buried it with a backhand.
“I got up to the point off a Price pass,” said Plaza. “I just threw it on net, but it was saved, I saw the puck go free, so I went to the backhand and put it top shelf. It was a great feeling. After that goal, I felt like we had it.”
It was all Pinkerton from there. Just 52 seconds after the Plaza goal, Hunter Drouin picked off a pass, broke in and beat the goalie glove side. Drouin then iced the victory with 0:02 left, scoring a breakway empty net goal.
Astros goalie Paul Lescovitz stepped up with a few big saves in the third, the best a split to kick a puck away with his right leg pad. He finished the night with 36 saves.
“Overall, I’m very proud of the guys,” said Astros coach Sam Littlefield. “It was a very good start to the game, then we let out guard down a little. But we told the guys there is nothing we can’t overcome. We chipped away in the last period, then after we got the first goal the guys knew they could take it all the way.”
Pinketon now takes on Salem, which beat the Astros 4-2 in their season-opener back on Jan. 20.
“We know Salem is good competition,” said Plaza. “They’re a big, talented team that is one of the best in the league. We’re the underdogs, so we’re going to come in flying. It would be great to get the win.”
Pinkerton 7, Londonderry 4
Division 1 first round
Londonderry (3-8): 1 3 0 — 4
Pinkerton (4-5): 3 1 3 — 7
Goals: P — Ethan Burgess 2, Lorenzo Corsetto, Aidan Price, Nick Plaza, Hunter Drouin 2; L — Connor Paiton, Sam Neville, Drew Nutter, Brandon Savage
Assists: P — Corsetto 2, Plaza, Jack Doherty, Ryan Lewandowski, Price, Connor Clifford; L — Nutter, Savage, Noah Malcolm, Neville 2
Saves: P — Paul Lescovitz 36; L — Michael Anstey 15
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.