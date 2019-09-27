DERRY, N.H. — Londonderry crossed the border into Derry looking to end nearly two decades of frustration.
Despite a valiant comeback, Pinkerton could not prevent the Lancers from making history.
The Astros cut a 28-point deficit to 10 points in the second half, but fell to archrival Londonderry — the No. 1-ranked team in New Hampshire — 42-24.
“We made too many mistakes,” said Pinkerton head coach Brian O’Reilly “We had too many turnovers, two that led to touchdowns, and created bad field position. We played well in the second half. We can bounce back.”
Friday’s loss was the first for Pinkerton to Londonderry since the 2001 season. The Astros entered the contest with a 22-game winning streak over the Lancers, including playoffs. They beat them twice last year.
“I’ve been working for this for so long,” said sobbing Londonderry running back Jeff Wiedenfeld, who was not born the last time his school beat their rival. “It was all in our heads. We knew we had, physically, what it took to win. But it was between the ears. Mentally, we had to get there. And we did it tonight.”
Londonderry took the lead in the first quarter on a Wiedenfeld touchdown run, then grabbed full control by outscoring Pinkerton 28-7 in the second quarter to take a 35-7 lead into halftime.
Pinkerton, however, made it seem for a time that the Astro curse may strike again.
After Brandon Roy opened the second half with a field goal, Pinkerton defensive lineman Rocco Mulrennan intercepted a screen pass. Two plays later, QB Jeff Potvin hit Russell Patrikas for a 46-yard touchdown.
The Astros then forced a 3-and-out, and a big punt return and a long run by Patrikas set up a Will Brown 5-yard touchdown run. Suddenly, it was 35-24 with the entire fourth quarter to go.
“We had to answer when adversity hit,” said Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon, who was in middle school during Londonderry’s last Pinkerton win. “In the first half we played almost flawlessly at times. We knew Pinkerton would hit at some point. We had to answer when things weren’t going out way.”
Londonderry did just that, answering with a clock-killing 71-yard touchdown drive that all but sealed the contest. Pinkerton had just one more possession, but the Lancers intercepted a pass and ran out the clock.
“I’m happy for the guys,” said Lauzon. “The last few years we got closer and closer. They weren’t scared of the moment and got it done.”
Pinkerton was led by fullback/linebacker Jake MacInnis, who rushed for a game-high 90 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown. He also made 12 tackles.
“We’ve lost to rivals in the regular season before, like last year, only to come back in the playoffs and beat them at their home field,” said O’Reilly. “We’ve been down this road before. We aren’t thinking, ‘What the heck happened?’ We’ll be alright.”
Londonderry 42, Pinkerton 24
Londonderry (4-0): 7 28 0 7 — 42
Pinkerton (2-2): 0 7 10 7 — 24
First Quarter
L — Jeff Wiedenfeld 2 run (Zach Fawcett kick), 3:59
Second Quarter
L — Wiedenfeld 1 run (Fawcett kick) 11:10
P — Jake MacInnis 35 run (Brandon Roy kick), 8:49
L — Alex Tsetsilas 28 pass from Jake McEachern (Fawcett kick), 6:22
L — Tsetsilas 57 pass from McEachern (Fawcett kick), 3:54
L — Tyler Kayo 2 run (Fawcett kick), 0:17
Third Quarter
P — Brandon Roy 38 field goal, 5:18
P — Russell Patrikas 46 pass from Jeff Potvin (Day kick), 3:09
Fourth Quarter
P — Will Brown 5 run (Day kick), 11:56
L — McEachern 10 run (Fawcett kick), 7:40
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pinkerton — Jake MacInnis 13-90, Brady Day 5-45, Russell Patrikas 5-49, Jacob Albert 2-10, Will Brown 2-10, Evan Wilson 3-8, David Clark 5-4, Jeff Potvin 5-(-15); Londonderry — Jeff Wiedenfeld 17-79, Jake McEachern 15-62, Trent Kayo 4-16, Alex Tsetsilas 2-(-2)
PASSING: Pinkerton — Potvin 3-9-2, 116; Londonderry — McEachern 8-12-1, 220
RECEIVING: Pinkerton — Trent Leduc 2-70, Patrikas 1-46; Londonderry — Cole Keegan 4-100, Alex Tsetsilas 4-120
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
