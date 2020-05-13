ALYSSA DIMAURO, Shortstop
Future plans: SNHU, Sports Management/softball
Coach Kristen Abbott: “Her legacy: The dedication/tenacity she puts into getting better each and everyday; before, during, and after practice. I would pitch BP to her after most practices. She was always looking to improve and advance her skills. She loves the game and puts her all into it.”
DANIELLE ST. PETER, First Base
Future plans: University of Arizona, Pre-Law/Political Science, Philosophy and Economics
Coach Kristen Abbott: “Her legacy: Intensity and heart. Her voice and energy on the field made such a presence every pitch and I will miss that. Dani was ‘all in’ every pitch and cheering on her teammates.”
MATTIE SULLIVAN, Outfield
Future plans: Clarkson University, Physical therapy
Coach Kristen Abbott: “Her legacy: Powerful and selfless. Mattie packed a punch in every swing she took. She has so much power that when she gets a hold of the ball, it sails. She was also willing to play wherever the team needed her to and she always supported her teammates.”
