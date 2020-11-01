NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Conference girls soccer coaches are more than a bit envious of Lisa Rasanen.
In 2015, Samantha Neyman transferred from Brooks and was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star for Rasanen at North Andover High.
This fall, it’s junior Emma Wennar, who played at Milton High in Vermont then Northfield Mount Hermon last fall. Like Neyman (Miami and now George Washington), Wennar is going bigtime. She’s committed to Clemson, which is ranked No. 3 in the country.
With all the COVID issues, the Knights have only played two games and Wennar, who moved to North Andover two years ago, has three goals.
Rasanen said, “The first two weeks of tryouts I thought, ‘She’s good but is she Clemson good?’”
Then came the opener vs. Andover.
Andover coach Meg Matson, a Hall of Fame goalie for the Golden Warriors, asked Rasanen: “Wow, that’s impressive. Who is this kid?”
Rasanen, who was a first-team All-American defender at Merrimack, marveled, “I haven’t coached a kid who can shoot like her before. She turns on a dime and launches it from 30 yards out.”
PERFECT FIT
Despite the craziness of 2020, Wennar is enjoying herself at her new school.
“Everybody has been very welcoming,” she said. “A lot of teammates reached out way before the season began. It was really nice. It made me less nervous.
“It was all positive from the start, even before they reached out. And when they did, I knew I’d be fine.”
The pandemic pushed her to North Andover.
“It was tough for my parents to go to Western Mass. for club soccer,” explained Wennar. “When COVID happened, we decided it would be too much. And I’d have to stay on campus (at NMH).”
Her freshman year of high school, her home state University of Vermont offered a scholarship. In April of 2019, Clemson offered. She said South Carolina and North Carolina State were also showing considerable interest. She committed to the famed football school in South Carolina last fall.
Why Clemson?
“I did a lot of research,” she said. “I loved the campus and the atmosphere and I loved the South and the warm weather. I enjoy their style of play.”
Previously, some reports have listed her as repeating a year and graduating in the Class of 2023. But she says she plans on graduating with her original class in the spring of 2022.
The speedy 5-foot-4 forward/left wing plans to run track, too, for the Scarlet Knights. Definitely winter track and maybe spring track as well. In 7th grade, she ran a hand-time 13.5 100 meters and long jumped 13-8.25.
SCORING MACHINE
Wennar has always been able to find the back of the net. She led Milton High to the 2018 Division 2 state title, dazzling the Green Mountain State with 34 goals and 9 assists in 18 games.
The Burlington Free Press wrote: “As debut campaigns go, it’s hard to fathom one much better than what Wennar produced for the Yellowjackets. The rookie piled up 34 tallies and nine assists ... displaying a skill set, endurance and physicality beyond her years.”
Milton coach Shawntel Burke said that fall, “It’s incredible to watch her.”
It was more of the same at NMH where Wennar estimated she scored 20 goals in 13 or 14 games.
She scored 23 goals in 19 games with the New England Futbol Club (NEFC) U-15 team in 2018-19.
That scoring prowess has her ranked a four star recruit and the No. 46 forward in the Class of 2023 according to Top Drawer Soccer.
The family moved when her father transferred. Mom (Valerie) and Dad (Todd) both played at Johnson State in Vermont.
Todd isn’t coaching now but was a longtime assistant coach in Vermont including Vermont Tech, St. Michael’s College and UVM.
TEAM FIRST
Few coaches worth their salt wouldn’t want a player like Wennar to move in, but sometimes a superstar can bring a more than healthy ego.
Coach Rasanen says that’s far from the case here.
“You always have that fear,” said Rasanen, the Knights’ eighth-year head coach. “North Andover is team first. She’s going to Clemson and plays on a top-tier club team. How will she fit?
“But she’s approachable, has a great sense of humor and works hard. There’s no sense of entitlement. She’s super modest.”
9-GOAL GAME
As a 13-year-old in a New England Futbol Club (Mendon, Mass.) Development Academy game vs. Long Island, Emma Wennar had nine of her team’s 10 goals.
