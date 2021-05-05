For Andover High senior Emme Pitts, a perfectly-executed dive is close to an out-of-body experience.
“Diving is so much fun for me because, just for a few seconds, you are completely defying gravity,” said Pitts. “There is nothing better than feeling like you’re flying perfectly through the air and going into the water with a perfect entry. The adrenaline rush that you get from diving and gymnastics is addicting, even if you’re putting yourself in danger.”
There was a time just a few years ago, however, that Pitts struggled with that danger and mentality of diving, due to her experience in another sport — gymnastics.
Andover’s top diver this Fall 2 season — she placed sixth at the virtual Merrimack Valley Conference Meet and scored a career-high score of 216 during the regular season — Pitts was encouraged to go out for the powerhouse Andover swim team as a freshman due to her lifetime as a gymnast.
But, it was her experience in that sport that made diving a major challenge early on.
“The No. 1 thing that you are taught as a gymnast is to never land on your head,” said Pitts, who was also a tri-captain for the Andover gymnastics team. “This safety precaution was so ingrained in me that the idea of landing on my head (in diving), even in water, seemed an impossibility. I still distinctly remember the first time I was asked to do a back line-up (fall backwards off of the board and land on my head) and thinking, ‘Are these people crazy?’’
Even when she overcame the psychology, there were also physical challenges.
“Even though I was still flipping and twisting in diving in gymnastics, I had to completely relearn how to control my body in the air in diving,” she said. “In gymnastics, you would never get as much height as you would off of the board, so you are used to flipping way faster to make it around than you need to when diving. It took me quite a few faceplants to figure that one out.”
Even as she struggled, she impressed the Andover coaching staff.
“Since Emme stepped foot on the diving board her freshman year, she has been focused on being the best she can be,” said longtime Andover diving coach Becky Pierce. “She works hard each and every day, while also being a great support to her teammates.”
Pitts was Andover’s No. 2 diver as a sophomore (10th at Division 1s, 328.15 total points) and the Golden Warriors’ top diver as a junior (12th at Division 1s, 323.35 points), as the Golden Warriors won their fifth and sixth straight Division 1 titles.
“She is an amazing diver and leader,” said Andover head coach Patty Barrett. “She had her best season this year, and really led our team.”
CAPTAIN IN A PANDEMIC
Pitts, along with fellow tri-captains Emily Chen and Polina Malinovskaya, faced a unique challenge leading the Golden Warriors during the unprecedented Fall 2 season.
“‘Fall 2’ was definitely different from what I originally had in mind,” Pitts said. “Our team has millions of traditions that we couldn’t do because of COVID. But I was still so glad we could have a season. I love my teammates, and I was really excited to have the chance to lead our team to another successful season, even though it was shorter than usual.”
She said she was amazed by what her teammates were able to accomplish in the pool.
“Since all of our meets were virtual, there was a massive change in how meet days had to be conducted,” she said. “I’m not a swimmer, but I would think that without someone next to you racing you, you might not go as fast.
“But I remember, for the MVC meet, I was backup timing, and standing there with Patty (Barrett) and (diving coach) Kelly (Simard), I was amazed by how much time every girl was able to drop from the times. I felt like seeing these great improvements was really a testament to how much work everyone put into this season, despite the fact that it was not necessarily what we had originally anticipated.”
