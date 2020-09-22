Watch NESN
Red Sox Wrap: Nick Pivetta Dazzles, Helps Boston Beat Orioles 8-3
Pivetta fanned eight Orioles in his Red Sox debut
by Lauren Campbell
The Red Sox began their final week of the 2020 season in a high note.
Boston defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
Nick Pivetta dazzled in his first Major League Baseball game since last year, tossing five innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts.
Christian Vazquez broke the game open in the sixth with a three-run homer to essentially take the O’s out of it.
With the win, the Red Sox moved to 21-34, while the Orioles fell to 23-32.
