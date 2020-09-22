 

Red Sox Wrap: Nick Pivetta Dazzles, Helps Boston Beat Orioles 8-3

Pivetta fanned eight Orioles in his Red Sox debut

by Lauren Campbell

Just now

The Red Sox began their final week of the 2020 season in a high note.

Boston defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Nick Pivetta dazzled in his first Major League Baseball game since last year, tossing five innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts.

Christian Vazquez broke the game open in the sixth with a three-run homer to essentially take the O’s out of it.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 21-34, while the Orioles fell to 23-32.

