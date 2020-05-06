This should have been a critical spring for North Andover junior pitcher Brendan Holland.
As is well documented, the termination of spring sports has been devastating for seniors anxious to finally make their mark or enjoy a last hurrah.
Yet, for juniors eager to show their stuff to college recruiters and perhaps earn a scholarship, like Holland, the absence of spring sports can be just as crippling.
“It’s tough for Brendan,” said North Andover baseball coach Todd Dulin. “This is a big year for him and I think he was on the verge of really making his mark. He’s grown (from 6-foot-3) to 6-5 and added five miles per hour to his fastball.”
If Holland was any better than last year, scouts would surely take notice. An Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore, the impressive lefty finished the season 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA, striking out 23 and walking just eight in 38 innings. He was sensational in the Knights’ run to the Super 8 championship.
In the championship victory over heavy-hitting St. John’s Prep, Holland tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. In two Super 8 starts, he threw 14 scoreless innings, allowing eight hits while striking out six.
“I was hoping to build on what I did last year and start more games than I did last year,” said Holland.
Improving on a sophomore season like that would be difficult, Holland knows, but he feels he has become a better pitcher. He’s certain that his velocity has picked up.
“During the winter, I went to Winning Pitcher’s Academy in Framingham,” said Holland. “They tweaked my form and that increased my velocity. I’ve also been doing some weight lifting — I can tell the difference. I know I’m throwing harder.”
But will colleges realize Holland’s immense potential if they can’t watch him this spring? Obviously not, but Holland hopes that there will be a summer season, and he’ll get noticed while playing for Show Baseball out of Lawrence. He played for Show last summer and there were plenty of scouts at most games.
At this point, Holland remains optimistic about playing this summer, a prospect that he hopes will provide some clarity to his college future.
“Right now, I’m kind of open — I haven’t talked to many colleges,” he said. “I have to scramble. I’m emailing schools and I’m hopeful of going to baseball camps this summer and visit schools in the fall.”
And if all else fails, there is always next year.
“Fortunately, I still have senior year, and it’s not too late to commit then,” he said. “A lot of kids are in the same place as me.
“I haven’t focused on any school and I’m not sure what kind of school I want to go to, so I have a lot to consider. Hopefully, I’ll get to play this summer and some schools will help me figure it out.”
In the meantime, Holland stretches, works out and throws long toss in his yard with his father. And, like everyone else, he waits.
