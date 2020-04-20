Maybe you’ve seen him running the roads in southern New Hampshire, or maybe on the trails at Winnekenni Park in Haverhill.
Almost always, he is running by himself, and usually at a fast clip.
Perhaps you’ve wondered just who this impressive looking runner could be.
Well, don’t feel bad because there aren’t a lot of people, even in the local running community, who know 28-year-old Tom Toth, or know that he is one of the faster distance runners in the world and living locally in Plaistow.
If his name doesn’t sound familiar, that’s understandable. He’s transplanted from Canada, where he’s that country’s current half-marathon champion and one of the very best distance runners the country can claim.
Toth, who is from Ontario, ran in college at Cameron University in Oklahoma, where he was a first team All-American and holds numerous school records. He has best times of 1:04:28 in the half-marathon and 2:16.28 in the marathon.
Those are times he’s hoping to dramatically improve upon soon as he gears up for a spot on Team Canada’s Marathon Team for what is now the 2021 Olympics.
Certainly, Toth has been training diligently. Of course, as a professional runner, who is sponsored by the Canadian Olympic Committee as well as ProMax Nutrition, that’s pretty much all he does.
“I run twice a day, typically on a road although I try to find trails, and maybe do a little strength work,” said Toth, whose wife, Mikaela, manages a hotel in Portsmouth. “Almost all of it is by myself. I do about the same thing every day, which can get to you after awhile.
“But when I feel that way, I think that other people do the same thing every day, and at least I’m outside and I get to see the world. There’s a lot to like about it.”
Although, he does much of his training — indeed existence — in isolation in New Hampshire, Toth ordinarily goes to a winter training camp with other elite runners for several weeks down south. He’s been to Texas several times as well as California and this year he was set to train in New Mexico before coronavirus interfered.
One year, Toth trained in Kenya for eight weeks and he’s competed in races all over Europe as well as Turkey and Uganda. He was scheduled to run in the world half-marathon championship in Poland in late March, but that was postponed until October.
The plan now is to run in Poland in October and then run a late fall marathon in Europe and possibly one in the early spring as well. The Canadian Olympic Committee will pick its three-man marathon team based on a point system of races from Jan. 1, 2019 until next summer.
Based on his past races, and as the current Canadian half-marathon national champion, Toth is optimistic he’ll make the team, especially if he meets his goals in his upcoming races.
“Ideally, I would like to be sub 63 (minutes) for the half and under 2:12 for my next marathon,” he said. “As long as I’m confident in my fitness level, I like my chances. Getting ready for the (half-marathon) Worlds, I felt like I was having the best training of my career.”
Although training by himself can become a drag, and Toth would certainly welcome a steady running mate, he doesn’t feel like he’s at a big disadvantage.
“It’s not that bad — you go at your own pace and just try to push it yourself,” he said. “And a lot of guys in Canada are in the same situation. Of the top seven or eight runners, six are going solo most of the time. And we all have pretty much the same formula.”
It’s not a formula that is socially gratifying but, if it results in a chance to compete in the Olympics, that may be all that matters.
**********************************************
Toth’s top times
Plaistow’s Tom Toth, who is aiming for a spot on Canada’s Olympic team in the marathon, has the following best times. He is hoping for big improvements in the half-marathon and marathon later this year.
5,000 meters —14:25.25 (Waltham, 2019)
10,000 meters — 29:57.21 (Philadelphia, 2016)
Half-marathon — 1:04.28 (Houston, 2016)
Marathon — 2:16.28 (Toronto, 2019)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.